Buying vs Building: A comprehensive house guide

Unlike buying a new pair of shoes, you can't simply state what you want, find the absolutely perfect example of it and hand over your debit card when buying a house. A lot more goes into it than that.

From viewing, through to having a survey done, waiting for land checks and putting in an offer, buying a house is an extremely time consuming and stressful event and you never have any guarantee of being successful, until the last moment. Though you may have found the house of your dreams, complete with black front door, such as this one from Interior Desires, if someone offers more for it before you get the keys, you could be left out in the cold.

Something else to consider is the enormous amount of fees that you will be expected to pay when buying a house. Conveyancing, estate agent and survey fees all add up and you will also be liable for any mortgage set up costs too. When it comes to building vs. buying, the fees can be enough of a headache to make people seriously turn away from purchasing an existing house.