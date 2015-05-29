5 brilliant bedroom ideas

Bedrooms can easily become a domestic space that falls into disrepair, and consequently, creates a dull, dreary, and aesthetically unpleasant atmosphere. As bedrooms are a highly personal space, we tend to decorate them less than other living spaces that we might share with friends or family. However, it is just as important to ensure your primary resting place is stylish and well designed. Decorating, or giving your bedroom a makeover needn’t seem a huge undertaking either, there are plenty of options to brighten your space, and transform your sleeping quarters into a sophisticated oasis.
Avoid another minute in a characterless room, and check out the following five examples, which should provide a little inspiration for your next bedroom facelift.
A little colour can really make or break the design and décor of a room. This space is perfect example of how a burst of bright colour can transform the room, and inject a little fun into the space. Without the yellow upholstered trunk at the bed end, this room is already stylish, glamorous, and effortlessly fashionable. When the yellow is added it infuses a sense of interest, creativity and originality. If your bedroom is neutral in tone or colour scheme, consider a bright accessory or piece of furniture to convert the space and ensure it is enjoyable and fun.
Bare walls can be beautiful, but decorated walls can be even more stunning. This example illustrates how a few select pieces can create an artful wall, and a statement for the space. In this case the chosen décor is vintage animal horns and captured butterflies, but you could easily hang whatever curios and ornamentation interests you. Think outside the box and visit your local second-hand store, there you might find some vintage frames that can be a great DIY project as repurposed wall hangings. If you are unsure, perhaps consult an interior decorator who can provide endless solutions to brighten up your walls and inject a little pizzazz.
Often our bedrooms are our restful getaways, our havens, and somewhere we can let our body refuel for the day or week ahead. However, our bedrooms can often be plenty more than simply a place to sleep—this wonderful bedroom design incorporates a stylish seating area within the bay window which allows the occupant a place to read a book, relax and refresh, or simply watch the world go by. Consider implementing some seating into your bedroom, you will find that a simple chair or sofa can offer numerous options other than sitting. Perhaps you need somewhere to get dressed, or somewhere to have your afternoon tea? Your bedroom will become a multi-purpose hideaway with the addition of some comfortable and stylish seating.
This bedroom just oozes style—a mixture of old and new, it utilises some contemporary flair, whilst ensuring the area embraces a hint of old world charm, and eclectic colour. Choose a heritage patterned set of bedlinen in a modern colour scheme, some mid-century chairs, restored floor mirror, and industrial side table for a space that is charming, cool, calm, and uber-stylish.
Often one of the best things you can do to your bedroom is to remove the clutter and toss out the junk. This wonderful bedroom space utilises an exceptionally rustic ambience, and works with a minimal approach to ensure the room is cosy, uncluttered and comfortable. If you have a stylishly rustic space, let the architecture speak for itself, and ensure you add only essential items to complement the country style. Within your rustic bedroom choose a neutral colour scheme, a simple bed, and a clean and crisp set of bedlinen. In addition, ensure your space is free from mess and clutter, and you will be assured a calm and restful sleep.