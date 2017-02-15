The best home decorating secrets

Do you swoon while flipping through decorating magazines? Does your heart do a little pitter patter whenever an interior design programme comes on TV? Then you are clearly one of the millions of people worldwide who are in love with good home design.

Of course the only way to live with this condition (why would you want a cure for it?) is to give in to that temptation to spread beauty all around you. But be careful: interior design involves much more than scattering cushions and laying down rugs – things like colour, sizes and layouts are crucial elements that can make or break your space(s).

Fortunately, we’ve gathered a few tricks from top-notch decorators who cater for people with great taste (and who want their homes to look like the ones shown on design programmes).

Pay close attention…