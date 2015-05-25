A British tradition: the period home

From the stunning Georgian homes, eponymous with the House of Hanover monarchy, to the archetypal Victorian manors of the early 19th century, British architecture has remained an important influence for centuries. The United Kingdom has some of the most historically recognisable and stylish architecture in the world today. Quintessential British homes come in many shapes, sizes and forms; they span centuries, and deliver a rich sense of history, tradition and style.
This week on homify, we are looking at some of these quintessential homes, which have been lovingly restored and renovated to accommodate busy modern lives. Check out the following examples below, and get some sophisticatedly tasteful inspiration for your property.
This beautiful old vicarage is an excellent example of a truly stunning British property. Located in Lancashire, this regal and refined building has recently undergone renovation and transformation to its garden and outdoor areas. As well as presenting itself as an imposing traditional residence, this typically British design is made all the more impressive with its gorgeous and refined mix of formal and informal gardens.
Throughout London there are numerous buildings falling into disrepair. This one, in the South East London district of Camberwell was headed for a very similar fate until it was revived and renovated. Removing decades of disused furniture, tools and junk, the architects were able to convert the top of this quintessentially British building into a spacious two bedroom home, with the older downstairs section of the functioning as a new commercial unit for a shop or restaurant.
Probably one of the more common styles of property in England, this gorgeous home hides a beautiful contemporary extension behind its front façade. English Tudor in architectural style, this home evokes a sense of history and comfort. From the rich timber window frames to the shingled roof, this house is appealing in its ability to exude a warmth and rich historic character.
This beautiful semi-detached mansion style home in Edinburgh is a gorgeous example of stone construction blended with a contemporary add-on at the rear of the property. Normally when we think of heritage homes, we don’t imagine bold glass-filled extensions, but this house manages to incorporate those elements with ease. Think country style home with new open and airy extension which utilises all available light and ensures the area is suitable for comfortable family living.
Probably one of the most iconic British style of houses, this terrace has been converted from a residential house into two sets of flats. When we think of London we think of row houses, gorgeous homes one following the other each decorated differently and ingeniously. These days with property becoming more and more expensive, conversions of these large terrace homes into smaller apartments are common.
This gorgeous home in Sussex is the quintessential British home—replete with a traditional façade and all the modern conveniences for contemporary living, this large mansion style house is a brilliant example of elegant British living at its finest. The architects Giles Jollands Architect have managed to ensure the new construction is in-keeping with the surroundings and sympathetic to the stunning landscape that it sits within.
Not quite a period home, but rather a contemporary construction, this home is extremely important in its ability to display and present a new build that is in-keeping with the surrounding properties. Without copying the neighbouring semi-detached homes, this contemporary home retains the shape and form of a more traditional house, but infuses modern touches to create a stunning yet sympathetic dwelling.