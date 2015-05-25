A British tradition: the period home

From the stunning Georgian homes, eponymous with the House of Hanover monarchy, to the archetypal Victorian manors of the early 19th century, British architecture has remained an important influence for centuries. The United Kingdom has some of the most historically recognisable and stylish architecture in the world today. Quintessential British homes come in many shapes, sizes and forms; they span centuries, and deliver a rich sense of history, tradition and style.

This week on homify, we are looking at some of these quintessential homes, which have been lovingly restored and renovated to accommodate busy modern lives. Check out the following examples below, and get some sophisticatedly tasteful inspiration for your property.