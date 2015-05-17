5 spectacular kitchens

Kitchens are the central hubs of our homes. Not only do they function as essential places to cook one’s food, but they are the chief nucleus to our domestic spaces, and a place in which we gather with friends, family and loved ones. A crucial element to create a harmonious and serviceable space is a well-designed and purposeful kitchen. There is no better way to achieve this than with a beautiful bespoke cooking space, perfectly designed for maximum efficiency, functionality, and style. If you are contemplating a remodel or renovation, consider an individualised approach. With a bespoke design you can transform your space with a plethora of options unavailable with a standard ready-made kitchen. Colour, configuration, furniture, flooring, lighting, tiles, accessories, and hardware are all options that can personalise your custom-made cooking space.
Think creatively, consult a designer, and ensure your new kitchen is a cordial and convenient space. For some extra inspiration, check out the stylish examples below and begin planning your new bespoke kitchen with confidence.
One of the most striking and stunning kitchens are those which juxtapose heritage style with contemporary elegance. This space has blended the two easily and with a huge amount of panache. The terrace house is beautifully restored and has retained all of the trimmings and architectural ornamentation that contrasts perfectly with the sleek modern kitchen. The white colour scheme works against the dark mahogany herringbone timber floor, and infuses a sense of spaciousness which is emphasised again with handle-free high gloss reflective cabinets.
This absolutely stunning kitchen from Artichoke is a wonderful example of bespoke kitchens at their best. Each item has been lovingly designed and made to accommodate this stylish yet traditional space. This kitchen has been separated into two parts, a main kitchen island and cooking space, and a pantry/washing room, the latter being shown in this image. One of the first things that you notice about this amazing space are the cupboards that have been finished in soap. They highlight the liveability of this country property and bring a warmth into the tremendously high ceiling room. Open shelving is another element which makes this space feel brilliantly serviceable, and the freestanding stone sink finishes the area with a sense of humble usability.
Timeless and age-defying style is a great way to create a kitchen that is sure to stand the test of time, and evoke a sense of classic elegance. Choose a Shaker style cabinet for modest sophistication, a contrasting stove, white composite worktops, and a modern rangehood. In addition to this, the classic style is perfectly coordinated with downlights, which illuminate the space brightly and fashionably.
This kitchen is truly gorgeous—from the statement stove that is surrounded by endless marble and white cabinetry, to the brilliantly designed island, this kitchen is a real standout. The beauty of this design is the way the central kitchen island manages to create an all-in-one space with sink, preparation space, and breakfast bar. Emulate this style with an off-white colour scheme, classic cupboards, plentiful marble, and upholstered bar chairs.
Bespoke kitchens are especially useful when you have an awkward or tricky space. This loft kitchen manages to effortlessly utilise the somewhat awkward space and incorporate an incredibly stylish and alluring space. The wonderful use of light is seen with the slanted atrium style windows, which project natural illumination down onto the sink and preparation space. Furthermore the gas cook top is centred in the space with seating for the cook to prepare food around friends and family. Any necessary condiments and spices are cleverly recessed into the wall behind frosted glass, which allows the space to feel clean and crisp.