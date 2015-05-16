Pure glamour: outstanding British interiors

Stylish country living, glamorous high tea, lavish E-type Jaguars, tasty Marmite, and of course, James Bond—all of these things are quintessentially British, and immensely important in defining the unique design archetype that has arisen over many centuries in the United Kingdom. In the 50s, amidst the threat of atomic war, homes were modernised, living spaces open, and appliances plentiful. The 60s brought the free-love movement, post-modernism, and a new way to look at the world. Followed closely by the economically troubled 70s, which cemented the home as an essential for family living. Moving into the 80s we developed a need for excess, consumerism flourished, and British interiors were bold. The ever popular shabby-chic style became an admired way to inject a sense of history and age into our domestic spaces. The often neglected and purposely disremembered 90s introduced a modesty not seen in the previous decade. Meanwhile the millennium, the noughts, the new age, the new century, let British design reach new heights of inventiveness. Technology revolutionised our homes, and spaces became personalised and sleek.

But what exactly lets British interior design stand apart from the rest? Is it our wide and varied design history? Perhaps it is the ever changing, boundary pushing industry, which creates such brilliantly individual and original style. Whichever it may be, British interior design remains one of the most influential, important, and changing styles in the world today.

This week on homify, we pay tribute to the ultra stylish design of our current decade—take a look at the following examples and get some inspiration for your next home makeover.