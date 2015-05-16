Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Pure glamour: outstanding British interiors

press profile homify press profile homify
Coach House, Coupdeville Coupdeville
Loading admin actions …

Stylish country living, glamorous high tea, lavish E-type Jaguars, tasty Marmite, and of course, James Bond—all of these things are quintessentially British, and immensely important in defining the unique design archetype that has arisen over many centuries in the United Kingdom. In the 50s, amidst the threat of atomic war, homes were modernised, living spaces open, and appliances plentiful. The 60s brought the free-love movement, post-modernism, and a new way to look at the world. Followed closely by the economically troubled 70s, which cemented the home as an essential for family living. Moving into the 80s we developed a need for excess, consumerism flourished, and British interiors were bold. The ever popular shabby-chic style became an admired way to inject a sense of history and age into our domestic spaces. The often neglected and purposely disremembered 90s introduced a modesty not seen in the previous decade. Meanwhile the millennium, the noughts, the new age, the new century, let British design reach new heights of inventiveness. Technology revolutionised our homes, and spaces became personalised and sleek. 

But what exactly lets British interior design stand apart from the rest? Is it our wide and varied design history? Perhaps it is the ever changing, boundary pushing industry, which creates such brilliantly individual and original style. Whichever it may be, British interior design remains one of the most influential, important, and changing styles in the world today. 

This week on homify, we pay tribute to the ultra stylish design of our current decade—take a look at the following examples and get some inspiration for your next home makeover.

Room for a baby grand?

Burghley Avenue, Coupdeville Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Burghley Avenue

Coupdeville
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Many homes these days are small, compact, and condensed. We live in dwellings that are becoming increasingly tight and confined, so it is extremely wonderful to see a development that has embraced space. This home in Greater London is modern, stylish, and houses a baby grand piano. What other residences do you know that are lucky enough to make space for this imposing instrument? Within this space there is also enough room for a glamourous round dining table coupled with some stylish upholstered chairs. Added to that a huge kitchen, and a neutral white colour scheme, for a space that oozes comfort, class, and style.

Sleek perfection

Wilton Terrace, Flower Michelin Flower Michelin Modern kitchen
Flower Michelin

Wilton Terrace

Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin
Flower Michelin

This duplex apartment is located in the coveted district of historic Belgravia, London. From the glamorous address, the luxury continues inside the apartment, where a small space has been transformed into a beautiful airy home. The colour scheme is abundantly white, which helps the area to feel larger and more spacious. In addition to this, the owners and designers have chosen a contemporary and modern interior, with an essence of style and comfort.

Minimal and eclectic

Coach House Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Coach House

Coupdeville
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Another London property, this coach house in Putney is designed with an emphasis on luxury, glamour, and timelessness. The interior is white, crisp and clean, while the décor is interesting and individual. A coach house may not seem like the space for an opulent or classic home, but this beautiful renovation and development has transformed the building, and created a spacious and exciting interior.

A bedroom with all the trimmings

Luxury London penthouse, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Modern style bedroom
Alex Maguire Photography

Luxury London penthouse

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

When somebody mentions interior glamour, luxury, opulence or lavishness, the most common room we all want to see is the bedroom. This bedroom is a stunning example of British style and quality interior design. This London penthouse is a brilliant example of how a Grade II listed property can be made to feel refined, comfortable and timeless. The combination of contemporary features matched with age-defying classics works remarkably well in this space, and allows the home a feeling of sumptuousness yet homeliness as well.

Rustic barn conversion

Main 17th Century Barn Space Beech Architects Country style living room
Beech Architects

Main 17th Century Barn Space

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

Barn conversions don’t necessarily evoke images of glamour and exquisiteness, this barn conversion however is something totally different. Oozing with a rustic charm, and a sense of history, this traditional building located in Suffolk is an unconventional yet beautiful home. Glamorous in its own character-filled way, Beech Architects have created something individual, original, and brimming with a sense of contemporary and country cool.

Breakfast with a view

Chiltern Road, Hitchin , Pentangle Design Pentangle Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Pentangle Design

Chiltern Road, Hitchin

Pentangle Design
Pentangle Design
Pentangle Design

Who doesn’t want to wake up, head to the breakfast table and have a beautiful view from their window? This beautiful house located in Chiltern Road, Hitchin, has all that and more—concertina glass doors open out to the stunning al fresco dining space and the entire space exudes a sense of effortless refinement and timeless contemporary charm. Emulate this with plenty of white accessories, clean surfaces, timber furniture, to create a classic elegant ambience.

6 tips for outdoor entertaining
Which is your favourite British interior? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks