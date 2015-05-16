Pure glamour: outstanding British interiors

Stylish country living, glamorous high tea, lavish E-type Jaguars, tasty Marmite, and of course, James Bond—all of these things are quintessentially British, and immensely important in defining the unique design archetype that has arisen over many centuries in the United Kingdom. In the 50s, amidst the threat of atomic war, homes were modernised, living spaces open, and appliances plentiful. The 60s brought the free-love movement, post-modernism, and a new way to look at the world. Followed closely by the economically troubled 70s, which cemented the home as an essential for family living. Moving into the 80s we developed a need for excess, consumerism flourished, and British interiors were bold. The ever popular shabby-chic style became an admired way to inject a sense of history and age into our domestic spaces. The often neglected and purposely disremembered 90s introduced a modesty not seen in the previous decade. Meanwhile the millennium, the noughts, the new age, the new century, let British design reach new heights of inventiveness. Technology revolutionised our homes, and spaces became personalised and sleek.
But what exactly lets British interior design stand apart from the rest? Is it our wide and varied design history? Perhaps it is the ever changing, boundary pushing industry, which creates such brilliantly individual and original style. Whichever it may be, British interior design remains one of the most influential, important, and changing styles in the world today.
This week on homify, we pay tribute to the ultra stylish design of our current decade—take a look at the following examples and get some inspiration for your next home makeover.
Many homes these days are small, compact, and condensed. We live in dwellings that are becoming increasingly tight and confined, so it is extremely wonderful to see a development that has embraced space. This home in Greater London is modern, stylish, and houses a baby grand piano. What other residences do you know that are lucky enough to make space for this imposing instrument? Within this space there is also enough room for a glamourous round dining table coupled with some stylish upholstered chairs. Added to that a huge kitchen, and a neutral white colour scheme, for a space that oozes comfort, class, and style.
This duplex apartment is located in the coveted district of historic Belgravia, London. From the glamorous address, the luxury continues inside the apartment, where a small space has been transformed into a beautiful airy home. The colour scheme is abundantly white, which helps the area to feel larger and more spacious. In addition to this, the owners and designers have chosen a contemporary and modern interior, with an essence of style and comfort.
Another London property, this coach house in Putney is designed with an emphasis on luxury, glamour, and timelessness. The interior is white, crisp and clean, while the décor is interesting and individual. A coach house may not seem like the space for an opulent or classic home, but this beautiful renovation and development has transformed the building, and created a spacious and exciting interior.
When somebody mentions interior glamour, luxury, opulence or lavishness, the most common room we all want to see is the bedroom. This bedroom is a stunning example of British style and quality interior design. This London penthouse is a brilliant example of how a Grade II listed property can be made to feel refined, comfortable and timeless. The combination of contemporary features matched with age-defying classics works remarkably well in this space, and allows the home a feeling of sumptuousness yet homeliness as well.
Barn conversions don’t necessarily evoke images of glamour and exquisiteness, this barn conversion however is something totally different. Oozing with a rustic charm, and a sense of history, this traditional building located in Suffolk is an unconventional yet beautiful home. Glamorous in its own character-filled way, Beech Architects have created something individual, original, and brimming with a sense of contemporary and country cool.
Who doesn’t want to wake up, head to the breakfast table and have a beautiful view from their window? This beautiful house located in Chiltern Road, Hitchin, has all that and more—concertina glass doors open out to the stunning al fresco dining space and the entire space exudes a sense of effortless refinement and timeless contemporary charm. Emulate this with plenty of white accessories, clean surfaces, timber furniture, to create a classic elegant ambience.