Modern extension for a Victorian house in Manchester

If you have the outdoor space, then by all means opt for an extension to your house – that is if you want to enjoy some additional interior space, of course (but in all honesty, who doesn’t?).
That was the thought process behind today’s little home improvement project, which saw a Victorian-style house in Manchester undergo a little renovation at the back in order to gain more space – and more functionality.
Just what was included in this little project? Well, scroll on to find out…
From the garden, we get a superb view of the entire extension, coated in sleek white to counteract with the existing house (which is adorned with exposed brick). A charming terrace spills forth from the extension before transforming into a lush lawn and dense garden.
Let’s take a closer look at that new volume…
Flaunting a very modern-meets-minimalist look on the inside, the new extension is being used for a home office – or would that be a dining room? How about we just label this space a room that pulls double duty?
An elongated timber table conjures up more than enough room for working/dining, with upholstered chairs ensuring some colour and visual detail.
And thanks to an abundance of glass panes (not only in the windows/doors, but also in the skylights), this space is flooded with natural light to ensure it remains clear and crisp throughout the day (a copper-clad ceiling pendant takes over the illumination duties as soon as night falls).
But we all know how lovely a little additional outside space can be, which is why this extension also includes a fabulous terrace ideal for… anything, really. Reading, snoozing, dining, lounging, socialising, you name it.
To enhance the modern style of the new volume, sleek furniture in pale neutrals adorns the al fresco space with some subtle elegance.
Of course potted plants are a must for any space, inside or out, which is why these fresh potted plants were added to the terrace to raise the garden’s lushness levels.
And what lies in the background? A glass door which leads into the other side of the new extension, which turns out to be…
… the kitchen! Yes, this new extension is an open-plan expansion which includes a little culinary corner in a one-wall layout (complete with adequate cabinetry for storage and the necessary appliances).
Pure proof of how a little bit of extra space can go a long way!
