The Royal Princess: nurseries fit for nobility

On the 2nd of May, 2015, word very quickly spread about the birth of a new princess to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, better known as Prince William and Kate Middleton. ‘A Royal Princess is Born’ covered the front page of almost every newspaper, magazine, and online publication around the world, and cemented this event in history. A huge moment for Britain, as well as royalists and residents of the kingdom, tiny Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, as she has been named, is the first Princess of Cambridge to be born for more than 180 years. As Kate Middleton stepped out of the hospital early on Saturday evening she looked stunningly (and surprisingly) fantastic, loose curls draped over her floral Jenny Packham dress, and a glowing face that terrifically hid the fact she had given birth no more than 10 hours before. As well as the fanfare that surrounds Kate’s undoubtedly fantastic wardrobe, we must wonder how simply luxurious and fabulous the new arrival’s nursery must be.
Today on homify we are looking at some simply delightful nurseries and accoutrements that are fit for royalty—take a peek at the stylish examples below, and get some inspiration for your little prince or princess.
A princess needs a luxurious and lavish place to rest her head. Take a look at this nursery—stylishly simple, yet full of all of the necessary accoutrements, this room is gloriously simply yet perfect for a royal baby. From the four poster cot, to the free-standing robe, the furniture just evokes a sense of privilege, serenity and opulence.
Of course, a baby needs some colour and excitement in their home, and this British Guard mural is a perfect way to incorporate a little humour, vivacity and life. This sort of wall decoration does not necessarily have to be placed in the nursery, but could be in a playroom, or children’s entertaining area.
Everybody needs a dressing table, and this piece of furniture is oozing with style, luxury and affluence. Think rococo or baroque style, timeless yet beautiful, and plenty of neutral and soft pink tones. In addition to this, a bunch of flowers can add a little life and colour to the space, enhancing the table, and brightening the room.
Perhaps our new Princess is a modern, new age lady? This set of furniture from Bebemoda is an excellent way to introduce a little contemporary style into the nursery, whilst still providing a timeless and alluring room. Think neutral timber tones, bright whites, and plenty of toys for a space that is gorgeously simple, yet bursting with brilliance.
Decoration can really make or break a nursery, ornamentation and decoration is often what your baby sees first thing in the morning, and last thing at night. To ensure the space is accommodating, stylish and educational, the décor and decoration needs to be well-chosen and thoughtful. This framed image is an excellent way to implement some colour and vibrancy, whilst ensuring the space isn’t too distracting or over the top.
Perhaps the new princess desires a nursery that is a little eclectic, a bit modern, and a touch colourful? This wonderful room is an excellent example of a sleeping space that manages to incorporated some colour and vivacity, without compromising the serenity and ambience of a quieter bedroom. Think bright upholstered chair, mixed motifs and patterns, and a good helping of subtle pastel wall murals.
Every nursery needs a comfortable chair, a snug and cosy place to nurse the baby, sing songs, and generally relax. This chair ticks all of the boxes. It is oversized, well-upholstered, and comfortable enough to fall asleep on. When incorporating an armchair into your nursery, be sure it is the right one—test your chair before you purchase it. Maybe you want arms for comfort, or perhaps you want an armless chair? Once you have selected your seat, be sure to place it in a warm space, in front of the open fire, or in a comfortable and quiet corner. Furthermore, decorate with lavish quilts, throws, and cushions for that extra sumptuous feeling.