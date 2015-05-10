The Royal Princess: nurseries fit for nobility

On the 2nd of May, 2015, word very quickly spread about the birth of a new princess to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, better known as Prince William and Kate Middleton. ‘A Royal Princess is Born’ covered the front page of almost every newspaper, magazine, and online publication around the world, and cemented this event in history. A huge moment for Britain, as well as royalists and residents of the kingdom, tiny Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, as she has been named, is the first Princess of Cambridge to be born for more than 180 years. As Kate Middleton stepped out of the hospital early on Saturday evening she looked stunningly (and surprisingly) fantastic, loose curls draped over her floral Jenny Packham dress, and a glowing face that terrifically hid the fact she had given birth no more than 10 hours before. As well as the fanfare that surrounds Kate’s undoubtedly fantastic wardrobe, we must wonder how simply luxurious and fabulous the new arrival’s nursery must be.

Today on homify we are looking at some simply delightful nurseries and accoutrements that are fit for royalty—take a peek at the stylish examples below, and get some inspiration for your little prince or princess.