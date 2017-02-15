A rustic family home

Today on homify 360°, we touch down in the Netherlands where Dutch architectural firm 01 Architects treat us to one of their charm-filled creations.
Located in a picturesque neighbourhood full of fresh air, gleaming sunshine and lush gardens, this family home (which sports an oh-so-cute look of traditional- and rustic design styles) clearly knows the importance of location. But of course its surrounding gardens are just one of its many impressive features, for the exterior façade and interior spaces also have equally impressive elements to boast about.
Don’t believe us? See for yourself…
Doesn’t the front façade look just like a picture-perfect dollhouse? The pitched roof, the dormer windows, the dense garden spots… these all play their parts with perfection to ensure that this structure gets at least a second glance from passersby on a daily basis.
Let’s see what the rear side has to offer.
Wow! Flaunting a much more open and lush view, the back garden offers up a paradise-like setting for these homeowners (and their friends) to enjoy on a regular basis.
In addition to a vast lawn (which seems to be expertly maintained, by the way), the rear side also treats us to dense trees and shrubs, a modern pond and a spacious terrace (complete with outdoor furniture) enjoy the exterior setting in comfort and style.
But that’s not all…
A house with such an amazing garden must certainly provide a spot or two where the homeowners can engage in some al fresco entertainment. And here in one of the lushest corners of the lawn we find it: an exterior dining area that comes complete with a fire pit and thatched roof structure (just in case the occasion calls for some shading).
It would seem the interiors are not to be outdone by that magical garden, for here an eclectic style ensures an eye-catching space.
Various elements (such as the TV cabinet) seem to refer to an older sixties style, which contrast effectively with more contemporary touches like the sofas, and more industrial-like settings such as the concrete-and-glass coffee table.
And don’t overlook the supreme colour palette: a light neutral scheme which serves to enhance the pops of cool blues and turquoises quite stunningly.
It doesn’t happen very often that we encounter interior spaces with musical elements, yet this house is an exception. For here, in the one corner of the living room, we locate a grand old piano and a drum set – perfect for providing some entertaining sounds whenever the family and/or friends get together.
A bookcase which spans the entire length of the wall (and flaunts the same daringly dark colours as the piano) offers up prime storage/displaying space for a range of elements, thereby ensuring that the rest of the room can be kept neat as a pin.
Before we conclude our tour, we need to take one last look at that fabulous rear terrace, only this time from up close.
Timber and rattan furniture neatly complement the rustic /country style of the façade, while their neutral tones beautifully contrast with the fresh blues and greens of the landscape.
It would seem this house offers up the best of both worlds: comfort and style. And it does so in both the interior- and exterior spaces, providing these fortunate inhabitants with a choice of where they want to spend their free time.
