A rustic family home

Today on homify 360°, we touch down in the Netherlands where Dutch architectural firm 01 Architects treat us to one of their charm-filled creations.

Located in a picturesque neighbourhood full of fresh air, gleaming sunshine and lush gardens, this family home (which sports an oh-so-cute look of traditional- and rustic design styles) clearly knows the importance of location. But of course its surrounding gardens are just one of its many impressive features, for the exterior façade and interior spaces also have equally impressive elements to boast about.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself…