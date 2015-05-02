Extraordinary Family Home Remodel

Restructuring the interiors of period homes is becoming more and popular as interior architects continue to develop ways to maximise the homes we already live in which, given their age, are not always designed in an ideal way.
Many Georgian houses built in London were never expected to last much longer than 50 years, having been built in quick succession to keep up with the rising demand for housing of the time. Due to their rushed nature, many Georgian properties have been demolished and replaced but those that do still stand some 200+ years later, are a true testament to the skill and determination of later generations.
Spanning from 1720 to 1830, never would a builder of the Georgian era ever envisioned the homes they built to become what many have today. This property in London has been completely adapted with a restructure of the interior and a stunning interior design to match. Thanks to The Silkroad Interior Design this family now has a well curated interior to continue to enjoy living in their home.
Join us for a tour…
Modern families wish to live in more open plan homes, with larger and more communal living spaces as opposed to living in a home with many smaller, divided rooms.
To do this, period homes are seeing internal walls removed, extensions of all varieties and a shift towards more integrated living. No longer does a kitchen, dining room, living room or lounge need to be separated.
A modern spatial arrangement calls for an equally as modern and stylish interior design motif, which this home certainly now has.
A polished mix of muted tones of white, black and grey, highlighted by mood lighting and contemporary decorations is evidenced in this image, which showcases the knack of the designers. The soft texture of the sofa is complemented by the soft lighting and effortless merging of the garden and inside.
Various furniture materials can be seen in this one-of-a-kind dining setting, which tells us every detail has been carefully chosen. Not often do you see a solid hardwood dining table sat atop steel legs, with translucent plastic chairs to match.
This eclectic mix is definitely unique but the contrast in the home design elements works to great visual effect.
The dark decorative pieces and furniture continue in the lounge setting, which are accentuated by the white background.
Many London property owners wish to live in homes that are completely modern and functional, whilst still respecting and highlighting their heritage. Here, a large flat screen TV hovers above the original fireplace, perfectly exemplifying this notion.
It is hard to deny the eye-catching effect black and white interiors have. The simple colourway can be used in numerous ways to give a space real punch. All it took was the use of black and white stripes to give this bedroom unique charm and offer its owners a luxurious space to settle into each night.
To see another stunning remodel and interior refurb, check out: A Dramatic British Home Conversion.