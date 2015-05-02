Extraordinary Family Home Remodel

Restructuring the interiors of period homes is becoming more and popular as interior architects continue to develop ways to maximise the homes we already live in which, given their age, are not always designed in an ideal way.

Many Georgian houses built in London were never expected to last much longer than 50 years, having been built in quick succession to keep up with the rising demand for housing of the time. Due to their rushed nature, many Georgian properties have been demolished and replaced but those that do still stand some 200+ years later, are a true testament to the skill and determination of later generations.

Spanning from 1720 to 1830, never would a builder of the Georgian era ever envisioned the homes they built to become what many have today. This property in London has been completely adapted with a restructure of the interior and a stunning interior design to match. Thanks to The Silkroad Interior Design this family now has a well curated interior to continue to enjoy living in their home.

Join us for a tour…