A Sensational Home in the Wild

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to homeowners as the effects and knowledge of climate change become more widespread. Many are abandoning conventional builds in favour of homes designed with sustainability in mind.

Eco-homes have been around for a while, with architects, builders and homeowners alike continuing to embrace this type of house. As a result, the advancement in design, materials and technology has improved out of this world, with every new eco-home seemingly pushing the limit to what's possible. The home we're to take a tour of today is one such home.

The aim for this eco-project was driven by the owner's desire for a highly sustainable home but it had to be completed at a very low cost. Usually low cost and eco-homes don't go hand-in-hand, however, as you'll soon learn, it's very much a possibility with the right know how.