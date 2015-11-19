A Sensational Home in the Wild

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to homeowners as the effects and knowledge of climate change become more widespread. Many are abandoning conventional builds in favour of homes designed with sustainability in mind.
Eco-homes have been around for a while, with architects, builders and homeowners alike continuing to embrace this type of house. As a result, the advancement in design, materials and technology has improved out of this world, with every new eco-home seemingly pushing the limit to what's possible. The home we're to take a tour of today is one such home.
The aim for this eco-project was driven by the owner's desire for a highly sustainable home but it had to be completed at a very low cost. Usually low cost and eco-homes don't go hand-in-hand, however, as you'll soon learn, it's very much a possibility with the right know how.
The site for the home was set in a rural location with remnant vegetation among cleared farmland surroundings. Since the home was to be set in a natural landscape, protection was high on the agenda. The owner wished for the nature to speak for itself, with the new building harmonising in unison with the language of the landscape.
With this in mind, the owner approached Alventosa Morell Arquitectes, who specialise in eco-residential projects; specifically modular homes. What is a modular home? A modular home is a building formed by prefabricated sections called modules, which are built off-site. Once completed, they’re delivered to the subject site and set onto the building’s foundations via crane.
Wrapped almost entirely in timber, the home forms as a natural addition to the landscape. Mounted horizontally, the timber provides visual interest via pattern, with the diverse tones of the timber grains enhancing the whole form of the building. This timber is sourced in a sustainably managed forest and is protected using natural oils.
The combination of glass and timber join together to create a visually interesting exterior that sparks our curiosity as to what can be found inside…
Inside we can see the timber cladding has been continued inside. All the walls and ceiling have been clad in the timber, resulting in a truly memorising effect. The smart architectural design allows the space to be so bright and open. Notice how the full height glazing allows sunlight to flood into the space and reflect off the polished timber surfaces.
Moving further inside, we see there's a home office in a private corner of the home. Thanks to its location, there’s ample sunlight available to keep those motivated at their desk. The ever changing shadows shift throughout the day, adding a certain positivity to the workspace that's only achieved by the movement of the sun.
The home has been designed with a clear emphasis upon openness and a smart use of space. A bookshelf has been integrated into the design of the wall, allowing the owner to make use of practical storage. Colour and interest is brought to the space by simply filling the shelves with books and trinkets. This is a prime example of how those who build a module home are able to enjoy a fully customised design to create something that’s completely unique to their specifications and taste.
The speed of the building modular houses makes it very attractive option for people considering building their own home. Each prefabricated module can take as little as a few weeks to be completed in the factory. The only difficult part is making a decision with such an abundance of design options and styles available to purchasers.
With the cost of housing always on the rise, we’re seeing many people of all ages and demographics embracing modular homes as a legitimate option. What’s so exciting about the this housing trend is that it’s only gaining traction. Momentum is building globally and soon enough we might be seeing these types of homes appearing all over the UK.
