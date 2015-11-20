The Petite Apartment with Beautiful Personality

Revamping a small apartment can be challenging to say the least. Since space is at a premium, each item introduced has to be considered with every design aspect in mind. Although it can be difficult to get right, with the correct guidance, any apartment can achieve the desired décor style.

There's perhaps no better example than the project we're about to tour. Interior designers headed by Ekaterina Donde frame an existing apartment with a modern outcome. Freshly introduced elements create a new backdrop for an alternative lifestyle for the owners. They had to consider the scale of the furniture, finishes and attempt to balance everything in the chosen decorative style. Chemistry was difficult to find but with a lot of patience, it was a truly successful outcome.