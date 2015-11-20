The Petite Apartment with Beautiful Personality

Revamping a small apartment can be challenging to say the least. Since space is at a premium, each item introduced has to be considered with every design aspect in mind. Although it can be difficult to get right, with the correct guidance, any apartment can achieve the desired décor style.
There's perhaps no better example than the project we're about to tour. Interior designers headed by Ekaterina Donde frame an existing apartment with a modern outcome. Freshly introduced elements create a new backdrop for an alternative lifestyle for the owners. They had to consider the scale of the furniture, finishes and attempt to balance everything in the chosen decorative style. Chemistry was difficult to find but with a lot of patience, it was a truly successful outcome.
We begin our tour in the dining room. Working with such a small space meant that the options for furniture were limited, however, the choices here are spot on. Choosing bench seating is a great option for saving space as they take up little room and always remain in place against a wall. The highlight for us is the cool choice of armchairs, which were found in a local second hand shop.
The shared kitchen and dining space is bursting with energy and personality. Ekaterina Donde have held nothing back and have taken some genuine risks, which have really paid off. The flooring in particular draws our attention thanks to its vintage design. There's a genuine eclectic mix of furniture and finishes where different styles come together so effortlessly.
When guests come over to visit, its natural to always want to make a good first impression. Well, this apartment certainly has made an immediate impression with us! Fewer hallways are as perfectly organised as the one here, with everything seeming to have its specific spot.
So, where to begin? We simply love the choice of bench that makes it super easy for those to take off their shoes, while cute baskets hide the unsightly shoes underneath, ensuring the hallway remains clutter free. A smart addition is the blackboard above the cabinet where quick reminders to other family members can be jotted down.
As expected, the master bedroom oozes modernity and class. A colour scheme consisting of light greys, blues, whites and pops of red provides the room with a distinct sense of calmness. A popular trend we've witnessed on homify, as seen here, is mounted timber cladding behind the bed. Introducing timber can bring a whole new element into the look and feel of the room.
The en suite is full of interesting design features. A light famed mirror pronounces itself above the custom built wash units, which are complete with stone top finishes. The beautiful timber cladding is the most outstanding feature with its diversity of grains. The floating aspect, along with its distinct curved style, gives the toilet a certain contemporary look.
A children's bedroom is always the most chaotic room in the house. However, having a simple and well organised children’s bedroom can make life that little bit easier. This room is so well organised and neat but without losing its youthful charm. An assortment of multi-coloured pillows are a simple and fun way of adding colour to the room.
At the opposite end of the room is a space that provides the opportunity for the kids to relax, study and host their friends. Mimicking the dual beds at the opposite end of the room is the dual desk and chair combination, which is perfect for homework or quiet reading time.
A practical feature of the room is the inbuilt shelving space. The seamless design presents the child’s toys and books in a clean and attractive way. Above, there's a projector and screen built into the ceiling so that a movie can be played at the discretion of those with the remote.
The owners are able to get some fresh air on their own private balcony. The décor style is super cosy thanks to the choice and placement of furniture. The pair of wicker chairs are a particularly fun choice and will no doubt be used at every opportunity. A white scheme gives the balcony height and further contributes to a sense of space. Pot plants bring a much needed touch of nature.
