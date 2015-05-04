Family home transformation from 70s to modern design

Here at homify, we love to see tired and dated properties given a new lease of life. This family home in The New Forest was totally renovated by Walk Interior Design ltd and now boasts a fresh, tidy exterior with new windows, and new raised and semi-pitched roofs to replace the regrettable 1970s extensions. The aim was to make the property more sympathetic to the period of construction, and to its surroundings—an aim which has certainly been accomplished. Not only has the façade seen a total overhaul, but so to has the interior. The living room is now a vision of country chic, and the kitchen incorporates elements of both traditional and modern design to stunning effect. Long gone are the drab carpets and the dated colour scheme! Take a look at how the project turned out…
The house has been upgraded in accordance with strict planning regulations. Previously, the exterior was unsymmetrical; the flat roof extensions which were added in the 1970s looked unattractive and unfinished, and the windows were too small, which prevented natural light from entering the rooms.
Faced with a challenge, Walk Interior Design took it in their stride. Now we can see the finished product, complete with large traditional windows and bi-folding doors. The red brick home looks much smarter now, and more accurately resembles the vision of the original architects. The single bedroom balcony door has been relocated and increased to a double door, ensuring the bedroom is light and bright, and that the balcony is easily accessible.
Looking worse for wear, this living room was seriously in need of attention. The faded and dull yellow walls needed a new lick of paint, and the carpet was crying out to be replaced. The cubby holes in the stone section of the wall are a remnant of a bygone era, and needed to be replaced with some more efficient (as well as stylish) storage!
This room is now worlds apart from the one we have just seen! Freshly painted walls in a cool, neutral tone make the room appear bigger and brighter. A new carpet and patterned rug are a great improvement on the tatty carpet that previously dominated the room. Another noteworthy difference is the fireplace. The red brick looks authentic, as does the wood burner, though we know both are completely new additions. Tartan and pink upholstery, in combination with a funky lamp and quirky ornaments, bring an eclectic feel to the living room.
Here we have a less than inspiring hallway, with yet another old fashioned carpet and bland, dull walls desperate for some colour and character. Luckily, this drab stairwell has been given a magical modern makeover…
What a transformation! The hallway is welcoming and dynamic, with a mixture of tones and textures—something it was certainly lacking in before. The wooden floorboards look contemporary and elegant, and the printed wallpaper adds character without overpowering the space.
A tasteful neutral colour scheme exists throughout the kitchen, giving the room a contemporary edge whilst making a feature of the country style cabinets. The pale timber island top, farmhouse sink, and exposed beam across the ceiling also conform to this design theme. The lights, however, are sleek and modern, and the kitchen encompasses all the mod cons for a budding chef.
