Family home transformation from 70s to modern design

The house has been upgraded in accordance with strict planning regulations. Previously, the exterior was unsymmetrical; the flat roof extensions which were added in the 1970s looked unattractive and unfinished, and the windows were too small, which prevented natural light from entering the rooms.

Faced with a challenge, Walk Interior Design took it in their stride. Now we can see the finished product, complete with large traditional windows and bi-folding doors. The red brick home looks much smarter now, and more accurately resembles the vision of the original architects. The single bedroom balcony door has been relocated and increased to a double door, ensuring the bedroom is light and bright, and that the balcony is easily accessible.