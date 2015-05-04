Prim and Proper in West London

Mews properties are one of Britain's favourite style of homes. These revered and often inconspicuous conversion homes are hidden down some of the UK's most unassuming streets, ensuring they have become some of the country's most sought after properties.

After one investor was given the opportunity, they jumped at the chance to purchase this mews in Bayswater in West London as a development project for resale. Although Bayswater isn't the first suburb that springs to mind when we think of affluent British neighbourhoods, it is fast becoming as highly-desired (and expensive) as its surrounding London areas.

With the help of other professionals, including interior designer Clare Hudson Design, as well as interior architects to help with the new internal layout, this stunning mews was revitalised from top to bottom, ensuring it was going to be a worthwhile investment for the developer.

Let's take a look around…