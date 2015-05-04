Prim and Proper in West London

Mews properties are one of Britain's favourite style of homes. These revered and often inconspicuous conversion homes are hidden down some of the UK's most unassuming streets, ensuring they have become some of the country's most sought after properties.
After one investor was given the opportunity, they jumped at the chance to purchase this mews in Bayswater in West London as a development project for resale. Although Bayswater isn't the first suburb that springs to mind when we think of affluent British neighbourhoods, it is fast becoming as highly-desired (and expensive) as its surrounding London areas.
With the help of other professionals, including interior designer Clare Hudson Design, as well as interior architects to help with the new internal layout, this stunning mews was revitalised from top to bottom, ensuring it was going to be a worthwhile investment for the developer.
Let's take a look around…
Built in the 17th and 18th centuries, mews were constructed with living quarters above a row of stables, usually around a paved yard or court, or on a small street behind larger houses.
As the need for horse-drawn carriages was replaced by cars, and as property in London became harder to come by, these abundant inner city properties became highly sought-after.
A palette dominated by white is always inviting so was chosen to appeal to a wider range of potential buyers.
The unfinished polished floorboards and bright white walls, bathed in natural light, are neutral yet ever so enticing, helping minds wander off to imagine just how you, as a buyer, may decorate such a charming, open space.
The best part about a neutral home is that it is forever classic and timeless, and can easily be dressed up with colourful decorations. All it takes to make a house a home is your chosen decorative elements; be it cushions, rugs or wall art.
We think it's a great idea to include a sofa/daybed in the combined kitchen and dining area, encouraging occupants to come together and spend time, which is seemingly becoming evermore difficult in an increasingly digitally-connected world.
Eames are one of our favourite style of chair, which have been used to complement this dining table. Their versatility and adaptability means they fuse well with a wide variety of interior themes.
A white bedroom is always a good idea. Not only for a development property but also for your own home.
Its calming and pure nature will help you get a great night's rest, falling asleep peacefully without visual distractions.
If the alluring interior wasn't enough to whet the appetite of potential buyers, that would soon change once they step foot on the roof terrace come inspection day. Just imagine owning a space like this in London—the potential is almost too much to bear!
