​Modern ground-floor home extension in North London

Here on homify we are all about beautiful spaces and clever tips to help you enhance your home’s interior- and exterior areas. That is why our renovation projects enjoy such popularity, for they not only showcase stellar work completed by a vast range of professionals, they also provide prime inspiration for people looking to style up their spaces at home.
Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at a project where a ground-floor extension was added to an existing detached house in North London. Artform Architects, the professionals behind this mission, took a contemporary approach to designing the single-storey extension, with the intent of maximising views out to the rear garden and creating a large, open-plan interior bathing in natural light.
The design of the new extension, seen here from the outside, incorporates a single space for a kitchen, living- and dining room seamlessly integrated with one another. Beautiful bi-fold doors were added to allow the interiors a firm link with the elevated decking areas, as well as the lush lawn and garden at the back.
Have a look at our supreme range of gardening ideas here on homify to help you achieve the exterior paradise of your dreams.
The exterior surfaces of the house enjoys a modern-meets-traditional style, with pitched roofing, timber-clad finishes, and brick surfaces ensuring an eye-catching look for the façade.
But while brick walls take care of the façade’s striking look in the front, timber cladding and a white render was opted for to create a distinct appearance for the rear’s extension.
Need an architect or gardener? How about a carpenter or kitchen planner? Our list of professionals can help you out…
To see how the entire house (both the existing structure and the new extension) is laid out, we turn to an architectural floor plan. And only now do we realise the vast amount of space that this extension (indicated by the light purple) has added to the house.
Of course additional space and garden views are only two of the advantages the new build has afforded the inhabitants – the dining space features a fully glazed corner, as well as two large skylights, which introduce an abundance of natural light into the interiors.
Before we conclude our quick tour, we take a look at a 3-dimensional rendering of the house’s rear side, which allows us to see, in detail, not only the new extension, but also the large skylights on the roof of the new volume.
This, of course, definitely enhances the interior ambience of the house, allowing the inhabitants not only a brightly lit indoor space, but also to enjoy a glittering atmosphere at night.
For some more lighting inspiration, let’s see these: 15 ideas to light up your home exterior (which look great!).