Wooden roof extension for a bungalow

Today’s project takes a look at a timber frame roof extension, commission by a private client to the professionals of Building With Frames. The client had a full SIPS (Structural Insulated Panels) extension on top of a masonry bungalow, which required a structurally sound makeover.
Thus, enter the experts with some glulam trusses, an insulated SIPS roof and years of knowledge and experience under their belt to come to the rescue, which included some extra room in the new roof as well!
Let’s see what these geniuses are capable of…
Whether it’s a new roof or insulated floors, Building With Frames make it their mission to provide the best job possible to the client(s).
Seeing as they make use of qualified professional resources, they have the required data and tools to assist with the design, programming, pricing and managing for each and every project.
Managing and installing a vast series of products associated with energy-efficient construction is part and parcel of Building With Frames’ day-to-day workings – which means they are much more than just a group of experts who specialise in new roofs and ceilings!
Some of their main product expertise includes:
• Open and closed panel timber frame.
• Web joist flooring systems.
• TJI joist flooring systems.
• Engineered timber beams and frames.
• Cut and trussed roof systems.
• Insulated floating floors.
• Cladding.
Cladding profiles are available in western red cedar, larch and thermowood.
As we can see, the trusses are well on their way to helping the roof sport a new look.
When it comes to frames, Building With Frames design, engineer and fabricate open-panel timber frames, closed-panel timber frames and infill-timber frame panels, depending on the project requirements.
In addition, they also pride themselves on the fabrication of:
• SIPs wall panels.
• SIPs roof panels.
• Cut and trussed roofing.
• WEB, TJI and standard joist floor system.
• Post and beam frames.
• Oak frames.
SIP builds are seen by many in the industry as the next advance in timber frames. These are proving to be incredibly popular as they provide a greater level of thermal-efficiency and a considerably more air-tight structure, which goes a long way in helping to keep the warm air indoors and insulating against the cold.
The new timber roof as seen from afar. Even though this was commissioned by a private client, the company has made their mark catering for various sectors on numerous projects, including:
• Temporary buildings.
• Extensions.
• School buildings.
• Small housing developments.
• Loft conversions.
• Bungalow conversions.
• Holiday homes.
• Micro homes.
• Lodges.
