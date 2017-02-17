​How can I accurately cost my new bathroom?

If you’re currently dreaming of a new bathroom, what would you expect to pay? £1,000? On average, the cost of a new bathroom varies around £3,000, but this can vary depending on whether you start from scratch, replace an existing suite, DIY most of the project, or how many luxurious touches you opt for.

Take into account that some suppliers advertise complete suites for under £200 – however, it is not always clear what is included, which is, of course, something you should be crystal clear on before any work commences.

To help you stay in control of your budget and keep your dreams as realistic as possible, let’s take a look at some ideas on the costs associated with a new bathroom design.