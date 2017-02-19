Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Outdoor ovens and barbecues for patios

press profile homify press profile homify
Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Loading admin actions …

We don't know about you, but the first sunny and slightly warmer day that we experience has us running to the shed to think about barbecues. But this year we don't want to simply roll out a tatty old grill, we want to build a proper cooking station! 

Don't worry that you're going to need to call in architects and builders to create a stunning outdoor oven, as you can pare it back a bit and design a manageable DIY project with ease. Just in case the idea of a dedicated party spot in your garden appeals, we're going to show you a host of different styles to really fire up your imagination! 

We like to think that if we build an outdoor oven the summer will come sooner, so let's get started!

1. Low-key and gorgeous

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

It might be the sandy-coloured bricks or the super tactile shape of this outdoor oven but, either way, what a set up! The steel grill contrasts beautifully and looks ready to work.

2. Fully stacked

Kuchnia w ogrodzie, Kuchnia w Ogrodzie Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

This charming installation is perfect for gardens with a more traditional feel as it looks like a little outhouse, especially with the tiled roof. 

There's everything you could possibly need, with multiple grills and even prep stations and utensil rails.

3. Holiday vibes

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

A cabana? With outdoor eating furniture and a super cool oven? Don't mind if we do! 

Adding the blue tiles to the oven area has given it such a cool and tropical look. Eating here must feel like a holiday, every day.

4. A real statement

Kuchnia w ogrodzie, Kuchnia w Ogrodzie Kuchnia w Ogrodzie GardenFire pits & barbecues
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

This oven might be bigger than some kitchens but we love it. Talk about opening up a world of outdoor cooking potential! 

The integral log stores are so handy too.

5. Pretty and portable

Ogród na 2-POZIOMOWYM TARASIE przy penthouse, Ogrodowa Sceneria Ogrodowa Sceneria Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Ogrodowa Sceneria

Ogrodowa Sceneria
Ogrodowa Sceneria
Ogrodowa Sceneria

Small but perfectly formed, this portable outdoor oven can be easily set up wherever you want it so that corner on your patio which feels a little bare won't have to anymore.

6. Under cover

Covered Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Modern garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Covered Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

We can't always rely on the British weather so an outdoor oven that's secluded under a roof is perfect. This is such a well-stocked kitchen space you'd want to maximise the usability.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Industrial perfection

Barbecue au charbon 940, chemoa.fr chemoa.fr GardenFire pits & barbecues
chemoa.fr

chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr

If fancy finishes aren't for you, perhaps something a little simpler is tempting? This smooth granite and brick oven would look amazing outside a modernist home. 

8. Rustic styling

Kuchnia w ogrodzie, Kuchnia w Ogrodzie Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie
Kuchnia w Ogrodzie

Chunky stone is hard to beat, but use it to create a beautiful outdoor oven and you have something really special! This looks so inviting and sociable, helping bring indoor aesthetics outside.

9. Make more of the view

BBQ Area Design Outdoors Limited GardenFire pits & barbecues
Design Outdoors Limited

BBQ Area

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

In a stunning garden you have no excuse not to take advantage of the space, so an outdoor oven mounted on a raised patio is a wonderful idea. 

This modern gas grill will let you enjoy the view while putting in minimal effort!

10. Seamless transition

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

When you have a pretty garden wall to use as a backdrop, we can't help but think that a red brick outdoor oven is the only sensible choice. 

Just look how well this one blends in and creates a spectacularly cohesive kitchen area.

11. Shaped by hand

Fireplaces, La Fleche Design La Fleche Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
La Fleche Design

La Fleche Design
La Fleche Design
La Fleche Design

Here's a great idea for all you artisans out there.

Building an oven from clay will not only help to create an authentic outdoor cooking space, it will give you so much potential to experiment with shapes. 

The sweeping curves here look terrific.

12. Luxury finishes

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

You might need to enlist some professional help to recreate this amazing outdoor oven area, but wouldn't it be worth it? 

What a way to up your barbecue game and impress guests at the same time.

13. Sleek and elegant

Barbecues tout inox Design, chemoa.fr chemoa.fr GardenFire pits & barbecues
chemoa.fr

chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr

Real barbecue savants know  it's not the size of the grill that counts, but how good you are at using it. This fabulous steel wall-mounted oven proves the point perfectly! 

Subtle and understated, we bet the food cooked here is always delicious.

14. Clearly designated

A chaque loisirs son tapis : vélo, moto, barbecue, jeux..., ITAO ITAO GardenFire pits & barbecues
ITAO

ITAO
ITAO
ITAO

We love this outdoor oven set up for a few reasons, but chief amongst them is the fact that it's so well marked out. 

The pebbled area is a fantastic way to let kids know where they shouldn't be standing, making this simple installation very family-friendly.

15. Simplicity rules

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

White and wood always looks good, but this oven space is something else. 

So natural and elegant, it oozes charm and cooking potential in equal measure, looking fabulous against a minimal wooden garden fencing.

16. Everything you need

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This outdoor cooking space is better equipped than our actual kitchens! But, jealousy aside, you can't deny that it's amazing.

Sleek counters offer a wealth of prep space, while the brick ovens promise to create a sumptuous feast.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Affordable wooden decking ideas.

​A beautifully modernised 1930s home
Which of these ovens would brighten your summer?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks