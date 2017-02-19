Outdoor ovens and barbecues for patios

We don't know about you, but the first sunny and slightly warmer day that we experience has us running to the shed to think about barbecues. But this year we don't want to simply roll out a tatty old grill, we want to build a proper cooking station!
Don't worry that you're going to need to call in architects and builders to create a stunning outdoor oven, as you can pare it back a bit and design a manageable DIY project with ease. Just in case the idea of a dedicated party spot in your garden appeals, we're going to show you a host of different styles to really fire up your imagination!
We like to think that if we build an outdoor oven the summer will come sooner, so let's get started!
It might be the sandy-coloured bricks or the super tactile shape of this outdoor oven but, either way, what a set up! The steel grill contrasts beautifully and looks ready to work.
This charming installation is perfect for gardens with a more traditional feel as it looks like a little outhouse, especially with the tiled roof.
There's everything you could possibly need, with multiple grills and even prep stations and utensil rails.
A cabana? With outdoor eating furniture and a super cool oven? Don't mind if we do!
Adding the blue tiles to the oven area has given it such a cool and tropical look. Eating here must feel like a holiday, every day.
This oven might be bigger than some kitchens but we love it. Talk about opening up a world of outdoor cooking potential!
The integral log stores are so handy too.
Small but perfectly formed, this portable outdoor oven can be easily set up wherever you want it so that corner on your patio which feels a little bare won't have to anymore.
We can't always rely on the British weather so an outdoor oven that's secluded under a roof is perfect. This is such a well-stocked kitchen space you'd want to maximise the usability.
If fancy finishes aren't for you, perhaps something a little simpler is tempting? This smooth granite and brick oven would look amazing outside a modernist home.
Chunky stone is hard to beat, but use it to create a beautiful outdoor oven and you have something really special! This looks so inviting and sociable, helping bring indoor aesthetics outside.
In a stunning garden you have no excuse not to take advantage of the space, so an outdoor oven mounted on a raised patio is a wonderful idea.
This modern gas grill will let you enjoy the view while putting in minimal effort!
When you have a pretty garden wall to use as a backdrop, we can't help but think that a red brick outdoor oven is the only sensible choice.
Just look how well this one blends in and creates a spectacularly cohesive kitchen area.
Here's a great idea for all you artisans out there.
Building an oven from clay will not only help to create an authentic outdoor cooking space, it will give you so much potential to experiment with shapes.
The sweeping curves here look terrific.
You might need to enlist some professional help to recreate this amazing outdoor oven area, but wouldn't it be worth it?
What a way to up your barbecue game and impress guests at the same time.
Real barbecue savants know it's not the size of the grill that counts, but how good you are at using it. This fabulous steel wall-mounted oven proves the point perfectly!
Subtle and understated, we bet the food cooked here is always delicious.
We love this outdoor oven set up for a few reasons, but chief amongst them is the fact that it's so well marked out.
The pebbled area is a fantastic way to let kids know where they shouldn't be standing, making this simple installation very family-friendly.
White and wood always looks good, but this oven space is something else.
So natural and elegant, it oozes charm and cooking potential in equal measure, looking fabulous against a minimal wooden garden fencing.
This outdoor cooking space is better equipped than our actual kitchens! But, jealousy aside, you can't deny that it's amazing.
Sleek counters offer a wealth of prep space, while the brick ovens promise to create a sumptuous feast.
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Affordable wooden decking ideas.