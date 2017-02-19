Outdoor ovens and barbecues for patios

We don't know about you, but the first sunny and slightly warmer day that we experience has us running to the shed to think about barbecues. But this year we don't want to simply roll out a tatty old grill, we want to build a proper cooking station!

Don't worry that you're going to need to call in architects and builders to create a stunning outdoor oven, as you can pare it back a bit and design a manageable DIY project with ease. Just in case the idea of a dedicated party spot in your garden appeals, we're going to show you a host of different styles to really fire up your imagination!

We like to think that if we build an outdoor oven the summer will come sooner, so let's get started!