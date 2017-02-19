8 steps to make a bathroom beautiful and functional

Being such a practical space, it can be hard to combine gorgeous aesthetics with good organisation in a bathroom, but we think we've found some fabulous projects that make it look easy.

Bathroom designers are adept at marrying these two priorities together, but if you want to get a head start on your own project, take a look at our top tips for maintaining a stunning, yet neat and tidy bathroom.

Trust us, your space will have never looked (or felt) better if you put them into practice!