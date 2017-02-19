8 steps to make a bathroom beautiful and functional

Being such a practical space, it can be hard to combine gorgeous aesthetics with good organisation in a bathroom, but we think we've found some fabulous projects that make it look easy.
Bathroom designers are adept at marrying these two priorities together, but if you want to get a head start on your own project, take a look at our top tips for maintaining a stunning, yet neat and tidy bathroom.
Trust us, your space will have never looked (or felt) better if you put them into practice!
Let's tackle an aesthetic element first.
Combining different materials in one space will create a rich and varied tapestry of textures, tones and warmth, which will always make the room feel well put together and cohesive.
We recommend sticking to natural materials, such as wood, wicker and brick, as they have a propensity to work together.
Bathrooms can quickly get messy and impractical as there are a lot of toiletries and accessories to be stashed away, but add in some large cupboards and you'll never have to worry about clutter again.
Sliding doors look sleek and will maintain a sense of free-flowing space.
The perfect bathroom is a balanced one, so look to use colours that naturally work together to create a light and bright look.
Neutral shades, partnered with mirrors, are absolutely ideal as even a tiny space will appear bigger and more relaxing! Add in some vanity bathroom storage and your clear counters will also contribute to the overall look.
Storage is all very well and good but let's be totally honest and admit some luxury touches in a bathroom go a long way.
Metallic tiles, fancy mirror frames and high-end hardware up the style stakes and detract from the functionality of the room.
An all-white scheme is ideal for a fresh, clean-looking bathroom as natural light will bounce around and invigorate the room with a dazzling purity.
For a more unique look, vibrant colours are a great option! The multicoloured stripes here make such an impression.
Whether you opt for fresh flowers or moisture-loving plants, your bathroom is ripe for adding a little nature to it. Not only will the fresh smells be a real godsend (we don't think we need to explain why), the aesthetic will also be gorgeous.
You'll be shocked how much of a difference a few plants can make!
Simplicity is key to a lovely and useful bathroom, as you need to balance good looks and handy storage.
This space is a perfect example of what we mean, as the all-white scheme looks gorgeous and bright, while some contrasting wood storage adds in new levels of practicality.
Natural wood is a blessing as it looks incredible and can be used in such a variety of ways.
Here, you can see that natural wood is contributing to a beautiful aesthetic, while also being used to create handy shelving and cupboards. It's the perfect way to marry style and storage!
