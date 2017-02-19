Your browser is out-of-date.

8 steps to make a bathroom beautiful and functional

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Being such a practical space, it can be hard to combine gorgeous aesthetics with good organisation in a bathroom, but we think we've found some fabulous projects that make it look easy.

Bathroom designers are adept at marrying these two priorities together, but if you want to get a head start on your own project, take a look at our top tips for maintaining a stunning, yet neat and tidy bathroom. 

Trust us, your space will have never looked (or felt) better if you put them into practice!

1. Have a variety of materials

Banyo Dekorasyonu , Ysk Tadilat Ysk Tadilat Classic style bathroom
Ysk Tadilat

Ysk Tadilat
Ysk Tadilat
Ysk Tadilat

Let's tackle an aesthetic element first. 

Combining different materials in one space will create a rich and varied tapestry of textures, tones and warmth, which will always make the room feel well put together and cohesive. 

We recommend sticking to natural materials, such as wood, wicker and brick, as they have a propensity to work together.

2. Don't skimp on the storage

Projektfotos: Aufbewahrungs-Lösungen für jeden Raum, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Wood Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Bathrooms can quickly get messy and impractical as there are a lot of toiletries and accessories to be stashed away, but add in some large cupboards and you'll never have to worry about clutter again. 

Sliding doors look sleek and will maintain a sense of free-flowing space.

3. Try to maintain a harmonious balance

Banyo Dolabı, Erim Mobilya Erim Mobilya Minimalist bathroom Engineered Wood White
Erim Mobilya

Erim Mobilya
Erim Mobilya
Erim Mobilya

The perfect bathroom is a balanced one, so look to use colours that naturally work together to create a light and bright look.

Neutral shades, partnered with mirrors, are absolutely ideal as even a tiny space will appear bigger and more relaxing! Add in some vanity bathroom storage and your clear counters will also contribute to the overall look.

4. Don't shy away from luxury touches

Adatepe Projesi, EKa MİMARLIK EKa MİMARLIK Rustic style bathroom
EKa MİMARLIK

EKa MİMARLIK
EKa MİMARLIK
EKa MİMARLIK

Storage is all very well and good but let's be totally honest and admit some luxury touches in a bathroom go a long way.

Metallic tiles, fancy mirror frames and high-end hardware up the style stakes and detract from the functionality of the room.

5. Use colour in a clever way

R. Kılınç Evi, idiliçmimarlık idiliçmimarlık Modern bathroom
idiliçmimarlık

idiliçmimarlık
idiliçmimarlık
idiliçmimarlık

An all-white scheme is ideal for a fresh, clean-looking bathroom as natural light will bounce around and invigorate the room with a dazzling purity.

For a more unique look, vibrant colours are a great option! The multicoloured stripes here make such an impression.

6. Include a little nature

Apartamento na Pompeia, São Paulo, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Modern bathroom
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Whether you opt for fresh flowers or moisture-loving plants, your bathroom is ripe for adding a little nature to it. Not only will the fresh smells be a real godsend (we don't think we need to explain why), the aesthetic will also be gorgeous. 

You'll be shocked how much of a difference a few plants can make!

7. Keep it simple

Kyrenia 360, ÖZYALÇIN CONSTRUCTION ÖZYALÇIN CONSTRUCTION Classic style bathroom
ÖZYALÇIN CONSTRUCTION

ÖZYALÇIN CONSTRUCTION
ÖZYALÇIN CONSTRUCTION
ÖZYALÇIN CONSTRUCTION

Simplicity is key to a lovely and useful bathroom, as you need to balance good looks and handy storage. 

This space is a perfect example of what we mean, as the all-white scheme looks gorgeous and bright, while some contrasting wood storage adds in new levels of practicality.

8. Add natural wood

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Natural wood is a blessing as it looks incredible and can be used in such a variety of ways. 

Here, you can see that natural wood is contributing to a beautiful aesthetic, while also being used to create handy shelving and cupboards. It's the perfect way to marry style and storage!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: What shelves should I use in my small bathroom?

Which of these ideas could help improve your bathroom?

