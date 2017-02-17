British home gets a new roof and fresh façade

Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from The Market Design & Build, the London-based professionals who specialise in restoration and renovation.

As one of the leading home-conversion companies in London, The Market Design & Build has successfully completed more than 700 projects to date, including roofs, conversions, refurbishments and new builds.

Their brief? To complete exterior work on a family home, which involved removing the entire roof and replacing it with brand-new, handmade-to-measure roof tiles. Weber rendering was also applied to the exterior surfaces of the house, as this offers a weather resistant, low-maintenance and highly durable finish.

Shall we see the finished results?