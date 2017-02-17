British home gets a new roof and fresh façade

Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from The Market Design & Build, the London-based professionals who specialise in restoration and renovation.
As one of the leading home-conversion companies in London, The Market Design & Build has successfully completed more than 700 projects to date, including roofs, conversions, refurbishments and new builds.
Their brief? To complete exterior work on a family home, which involved removing the entire roof and replacing it with brand-new, handmade-to-measure roof tiles. Weber rendering was also applied to the exterior surfaces of the house, as this offers a weather resistant, low-maintenance and highly durable finish.
Shall we see the finished results?
The project was completed in six weeks, with the house sporting a brand-new look on the outside.
Here we can clearly see how the house’s roof differs from the surrounding neighbours’, sporting a darker yet much sleeker look.
The work on the roof and exterior walls expanded all the way to the back of the house as well.
As previously noted, weber rendering was applied to the external walls. The idea behind this is to reduce heat loss, cover unsightly cracks or fixtures, help make the surface weatherproof and durable, and even improve its resistance to mould, algae and other fungi.
A close-up view of the rear side allows us to see the sleek and shiny new surfaces of the façade walls, as well as the new roofing. The touch-ups really go a long way in enhancing the interior areas, which seem to boast an equally shiny ambience.
We close off our tour with a quick look at the garden view as enjoyed by the homeowners from inside.
Thanks to glass-coated bi-fold doors, which almost reach the length of the ceiling, an abundance of fresh light gets to seep indoors on a daily basis, beautifully lighting up the interiors (and bouncing delightfully on that glossy wooden floor).
