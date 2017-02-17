Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

British home gets a new roof and fresh façade

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from The Market Design & Build, the London-based professionals who specialise in restoration and renovation.

As one of the leading home-conversion companies in London, The Market Design & Build has successfully completed more than 700 projects to date, including roofs, conversions, refurbishments and new builds. 

Their brief? To complete exterior work on a family home, which involved removing the entire roof and replacing it with brand-new, handmade-to-measure roof tiles. Weber rendering was also applied to the exterior surfaces of the house, as this offers a weather resistant, low-maintenance and highly durable finish.

Shall we see the finished results?

The front façade

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY homify Modern houses
homify

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY

homify
homify
homify

The project was completed in six weeks, with the house sporting a brand-new look on the outside. 

Here we can clearly see how the house’s roof differs from the surrounding neighbours’, sporting a darker yet much sleeker look.

The back façade

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY homify Modern houses
homify

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY

homify
homify
homify

The work on the roof and exterior walls expanded all the way to the back of the house as well. 

As previously noted, weber rendering was applied to the external walls. The idea behind this is to reduce heat loss, cover unsightly cracks or fixtures, help make the surface weatherproof and durable, and even improve its resistance to mould, algae and other fungi.

A close-up view

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY homify Modern houses
homify

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY

homify
homify
homify

A close-up view of the rear side allows us to see the sleek and shiny new surfaces of the façade walls, as well as the new roofing. The touch-ups really go a long way in enhancing the interior areas, which seem to boast an equally shiny ambience. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

The look from within

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY homify Modern houses
homify

MR & MRS BAINS ROOFING CASE STUDY

homify
homify
homify

We close off our tour with a quick look at the garden view as enjoyed by the homeowners from inside. 

Thanks to glass-coated bi-fold doors, which almost reach the length of the ceiling, an abundance of fresh light gets to seep indoors on a daily basis, beautifully lighting up the interiors (and bouncing delightfully on that glossy wooden floor). 

For your dream culinary space, take a look at these: 10 stunning kitchen floors.

Kitchen wall decoration ideas
Share your thoughts on this project, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks