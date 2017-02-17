Rustic home with a thatched roof

From east to west and north to south, homify 360° is your one-stop source for all things related to architecture and interior design. And today’s discovery takes us slightly (only slightly) east towards the Netherlands where a rural farmhouse lies in wait for us.
01 Architects are the professionals who may claim credit for this stunner, which includes a two-for-the-price-of-one combo. Yes, on this piece of land we find two structures sporting two different looks – one in raw brick, the other in daringly dark timber – although both share a deliciously rustic style, including their thatched roofs.
Let’s take a look…
The smaller of the two buildings serves as a guesthouse which is connected to the main house. Wooden planks stained in a dark charcoal hue go strikingly well with the earthy tones of the thatched roof – and then we don’t even mention the stunning terrace and vast green landscape that surrounds both structures.
On a side note, this guesthouse proves to be most luxurious, as it includes a sauna on the inside!
As we can see, the guesthouse provides a fantastic view of the green meadows and dense forest in the background.
And what better way to enjoy the view than by camping out on that brick-clad porch with a beverage of choice?
It looks like a completely different structure (and to some extent, it is) – this is the main house connected to the guest annex, sporting a slightly more raw look thanks to exposed brick covering the entire façade.
Of course the main house also enjoys a much more majestic presence, seeing as it offers up a double-storey lifestyle as well as fabulous windows through which the green surroundings (and fresh sunshine) can spill into the interiors on a daily basis.
This view allows us to see how both buildings fit on the plot of land – both of them being deemed far from small or cramped, yet still leaving more than enough space to ensure a vast lawn and garden.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
For our last look at this discovery, we draw a bit nearer to see what a fine piece of craftsmanship this rural structure really is: look at the delicate roof coated entirely with straw, and how that rustic ambience flows with the exposed brick and timber panels of both houses.
And let’s not forget the delicate details that help make this such a picture-perfect scene, like the perfectly maintained gardens and the white-as-snow frames of the windows and doors.
Pure rustic magic!
Of course we know that not all homes can enjoy such a spacious plot of land. That’s why we're showing you: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.