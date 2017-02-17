Rustic home with a thatched roof

From east to west and north to south, homify 360° is your one-stop source for all things related to architecture and interior design. And today’s discovery takes us slightly (only slightly) east towards the Netherlands where a rural farmhouse lies in wait for us.

01 Architects are the professionals who may claim credit for this stunner, which includes a two-for-the-price-of-one combo. Yes, on this piece of land we find two structures sporting two different looks – one in raw brick, the other in daringly dark timber – although both share a deliciously rustic style, including their thatched roofs.

Let’s take a look…