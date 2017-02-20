Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Where should I put my fridge in a small kitchen?

press profile homify press profile homify
apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

We think we've established that a small kitchen can still be a wonderfully stylish space, but there is a problem: where can you put your fridge? 

A large fridge is a necessity in a family home, but finding the space for one can be tricky when your proportions are diminutive, unless you get creative with your placement! 

Kitchen planners are constantly trying to come up with new and clever ways to get everything their clients need into small spaces and we've discovered some really innovative techniques for squeezing a fridge into a tiny area. 

Take a look and see if you can discover a good way to house your bulky appliances!

1. In a stealthy full-height cupboard

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

We bet you can't see the fridge in this kitchen and that's because it's been cleverly housed inside a large cabinet. It's actually to the right of the installation, just in case you need some help to find it!

2. In a wall recess

Rifugio urbano, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Wall recesses are a great way to house bulky items without letting them jut out into the middle of a room. Build a cavity into your wall (between the studwork), and you'll be delighted with how easily your fridge will slide in there.

3. In an awkward corner

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Prenestino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern kitchen
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Strangely-shaped corners don't need to be a waste of space as they're ideal for your fridge. Just make sure you measure everything carefully and remember that you can alter which way your door opens if you need to.

4. In dead space

VIA CEVA, LAB16 architettura&design LAB16 architettura&design Modern kitchen
LAB16 architettura&amp;design

LAB16 architettura&design
LAB16 architettura&amp;design
LAB16 architettura&design

Little gaps that can't comfortably house anything useful can definitely be be put to good use as a place for your fridge. You might need to sacrifice a little cupboard space but that's not a huge concern, as we all know a fridge is vital.

5. In an adjoining space

Monolocale di circa 30 mq ristrutturato completamente e arredato in modo funzionale. L’appartamento a cambiato aspetto acquistando valore e mettendo in risalto le sue potenzialità. , Lella Badano Homestager Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager

Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager
Lella Badano Homestager

In an open-plan home, your fridge can easily be housed in an adjoining area.

Here, you can see that the larder fridge doesn't look at all out of place or unsightly, despite the fact it's located in the living room.

6. In the dining room

CORSO TORTONA, LAB16 architettura&design LAB16 architettura&design Industrial style kitchen
LAB16 architettura&amp;design

LAB16 architettura&design
LAB16 architettura&amp;design
LAB16 architettura&design

Now, this makes perfect sense! A kitchen/diner will allow you to keep a large fridge close to hand but not actually in your kitchen area, and what a way to add in some colour.

The red fridge here looks great, injecting a vibrant accent shade alongside the chair cushions.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Behind the dining table

Appartamento modern country, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Modern kitchen White
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

A fridge in the dining room is logical if you don't have room for it in your kitchen, as you'll have condiments and soft drinks to hand while eating. 

Don't think of the dining room as a separate room. Instead, consider it to be an extension of your kitchen.

8. In its own shelving system

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern living room
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Building a shelving system around your fridge will allow your to properly house it and add extra storage to your kitchen. A single shelf located above the appliance will be a godsend in a tiny kitchen!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How can I use natural stone in my kitchen?

​A modern West London home refurbishment
Have you found a solution to your fridge problem?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks