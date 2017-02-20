Where should I put my fridge in a small kitchen?

We think we've established that a small kitchen can still be a wonderfully stylish space, but there is a problem: where can you put your fridge?
A large fridge is a necessity in a family home, but finding the space for one can be tricky when your proportions are diminutive, unless you get creative with your placement!
Kitchen planners are constantly trying to come up with new and clever ways to get everything their clients need into small spaces and we've discovered some really innovative techniques for squeezing a fridge into a tiny area.
Take a look and see if you can discover a good way to house your bulky appliances!
We bet you can't see the fridge in this kitchen and that's because it's been cleverly housed inside a large cabinet. It's actually to the right of the installation, just in case you need some help to find it!
Wall recesses are a great way to house bulky items without letting them jut out into the middle of a room. Build a cavity into your wall (between the studwork), and you'll be delighted with how easily your fridge will slide in there.
Strangely-shaped corners don't need to be a waste of space as they're ideal for your fridge. Just make sure you measure everything carefully and remember that you can alter which way your door opens if you need to.
Little gaps that can't comfortably house anything useful can definitely be be put to good use as a place for your fridge. You might need to sacrifice a little cupboard space but that's not a huge concern, as we all know a fridge is vital.
In an open-plan home, your fridge can easily be housed in an adjoining area.
Here, you can see that the larder fridge doesn't look at all out of place or unsightly, despite the fact it's located in the living room.
Now, this makes perfect sense! A kitchen/diner will allow you to keep a large fridge close to hand but not actually in your kitchen area, and what a way to add in some colour.
The red fridge here looks great, injecting a vibrant accent shade alongside the chair cushions.
A fridge in the dining room is logical if you don't have room for it in your kitchen, as you'll have condiments and soft drinks to hand while eating.
Don't think of the dining room as a separate room. Instead, consider it to be an extension of your kitchen.
Building a shelving system around your fridge will allow your to properly house it and add extra storage to your kitchen. A single shelf located above the appliance will be a godsend in a tiny kitchen!
