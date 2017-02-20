Where should I put my fridge in a small kitchen?

We think we've established that a small kitchen can still be a wonderfully stylish space, but there is a problem: where can you put your fridge?

A large fridge is a necessity in a family home, but finding the space for one can be tricky when your proportions are diminutive, unless you get creative with your placement!

Kitchen planners are constantly trying to come up with new and clever ways to get everything their clients need into small spaces and we've discovered some really innovative techniques for squeezing a fridge into a tiny area.

Take a look and see if you can discover a good way to house your bulky appliances!