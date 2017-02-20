Cheap family home ideas

Fear not if you're worried your ambition of getting on the housing ladder will be quashed by rising prices and increased demand, as we've found some incredible homes that prove you can get a dream home for less than you might think, if you're willing to be a little creative.

Naturally, location and land prices will impact the final cost of building homes such as these, and there also are architect fees to take into account, but when you see how much it cost to build these beautiful homes, we think you'll be inspired to reignite your homeowner dreams!