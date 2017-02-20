Décor ideas for modern British bedrooms

Getting the right balance of comfort and style in your bedroom can seem like a daunting task, but add in modern aesthetics and it can get even trickier. We don't want you to panic about whether you're getting the right look or not, so will show you 21 pictures of fabulously modern and cosy bedrooms that will give you all the inspiration you need to get started on a boudoir overhaul.

Interior designers make it seem so easy, mixing contemporary motifs with snug comfort, but you'll find everything you need right here to curate something just as impressive as the pros. Be on the lookout for a few key features:

Handy storage—A modern bedroom will always have more than enough sleek storage furniture included to keep everything clean, tidy and properly organised.

Statement bed - There will be no more boring or old-fashioned beds in truly contemporary boudoirs. Instead, you'll see interesting designs, finished with luxury bed linen.

Amazing bedroom lighting - All rooms need a few different layers of lighting, so look out for designer main fixtures, creative task lighting and ambient lamps.

If you're ready to give your bedroom a modern makeover, take a look at these ideas and see which ones inspire you the most!