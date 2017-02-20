Your browser is out-of-date.

Décor ideas for modern British bedrooms

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
Getting the right balance of comfort and style in your bedroom can seem like a daunting task, but add in modern aesthetics and it can get even trickier. We don't want you to panic about whether you're getting the right look or not, so will show you 21 pictures of fabulously modern and cosy bedrooms that will give you all the inspiration you need to get started on a boudoir overhaul. 

Interior designers make it seem so easy, mixing contemporary motifs with snug comfort, but you'll find everything you need right here to curate something just as impressive as the pros. Be on the lookout for a few key features:

Handy storage—A modern bedroom will always have more than enough sleek storage furniture included to keep everything clean, tidy and properly organised.

Statement bed - There will be no more boring or old-fashioned beds in truly contemporary boudoirs. Instead, you'll see interesting designs, finished with luxury bed linen.

Amazing bedroom lighting - All rooms need a few different layers of lighting, so look out for designer main fixtures, creative task lighting and ambient lamps.

If you're ready to give your bedroom a modern makeover, take a look at these ideas and see which ones inspire you the most!

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Casa Cor 2013, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Casa Cor 2013

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
homify Modern style bedroom MDF Black
LA | Home, Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
homify Country style bedroom
homify Modern style bedroom
Quarto de Casal, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Wood Black
Gabriel Mancera, Sulkin Askenazi Sulkin Askenazi Modern style bedroom
Quartos&Etc, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Quartos&Etc

Apartamento decorado Calper, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Apartamento decorado Calper

Projeto Praia Brava - Itajaí, SC - Arquiteta Vanessa Larre, Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia Ronald T. Pimentel Fotografia Modern style bedroom
Residência Piatã II, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Beige
Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern style bedroom
RESIDENCIA TF, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern style bedroom
homify Modern style bedroom Wood effect
UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
For more bedroom style tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Why is IKEA's MALM bed and drawer set so popular?.

Modern extension for a traditional Yorkshire house
Which bedroom design did you love most?

