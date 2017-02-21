Your browser is out-of-date.

Original headboard designs

Original headboard designs
APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory
Creating a beautiful bedroom isn't as simple as it might sound, as one piece of mismatched furniture or the wrong bed linen could usurp all your hard work. However, we know one thing that will guarantee you a seriously stunning space. 

Ask any interior designer and they'll impress upon you the importance of choosing a statement headboard. If you don't know which style will work best in your bedroom, we have 38 fantastically unique designs to show you. From modern through to minimalist and everything in between, we found some really gorgeous headboards that will totally change your aesthetic for the better. 

Scroll down and take a look!

1. Repurposed old doors

Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

2. Wall decals

Casa para estudantes, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

3. Wood cladding

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

4. Statement wallpaper

Moradia 20 Algarve, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

5. Recessed and with lighting

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Wood cladding with mounted lamps

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. A fascinating cityscape

40 Fotos de uma casa brutal _ Quinta do Arnado, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

8. Minimalist and cushioned

Apartamento no Porto, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

9. Something for sun worshippers

Apartamento no Porto, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

10. Nothing but pictures

50s Apartment (Serviced) - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

50s Apartment (Serviced)—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

11. Clever storage options

NiceWay Cascais Hostel - Life Bedroom - Cascais, MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

NiceWay Cascais Hostel—Life Bedroom—Cascais

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

12. Stylish wooden accents

MORADIA ALENTEJO, Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

13. Full padded and in a daring colour

Apartamento São Sebastião, Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

14. Darling in damask

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

15. Sweet and overshadowed by clever shelving

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

6. The colour of passion

ARTFUL COLOR, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

17. Antique carved wood

Prédio Turístico em Santa Catarina, Lisboa, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

18. Heritage styling

Apartamento Alma Lusa, uma casa portuguesa, com certeza!, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

19. Mirrored and magnificent

Um convite a dormir e sonhar com castelos e princesas, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

20. Patina'd wood with shabby chic paint

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

21. A touch of Mediterranean style

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

22. A simple black frame

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

23. Cut out to show off the wallpaper

Girly Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

24. Beautiful Indian motifs

Morocan Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

25. On-trend geometric

African Juju Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

26. Fabulous fresco paintings

Arabian Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

27. Neutral white to offset the wallpaper

BLOSSOM, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

28. Low, wide and impactful

LOVE VILLA, Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

29. Oversized and quilted

LOVE MAISON, Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

30. All-white and opulent

Apartamento T3, Decoracoes Gina, Lda
Decoracoes Gina, Lda

Decoracoes Gina, Lda
Decoracoes Gina, Lda
Decoracoes Gina, Lda

31. With subtle embroidery

DECORAÇÃO DE HOSTEL - Piso 1 (Audição), White Glam
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

32. Window-style mirrors

DECORAÇÃO DE HOSTEL - Piso 2 (Tato), White Glam
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

33. Super simple wood

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO ARROIOS - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

34. Slatted wood painted in a pastel shade

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO ARROIOS - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

35. A wall decal that displays a life mantra

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

36. Hand-painted and personal

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

37. A wooden frame with plush fabric inserts

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO BAIRRO ALTO I - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

38. A mosaic gallery wall

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

For even more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 ideas to make your bedroom better than the rest.

Money-saving ideas for planning a kitchen
Which of these headboards are you dreaming of?

