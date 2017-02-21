Money-saving ideas for planning a kitchen

Installing a new kitchen in your home can be a costly endeavour, but if you don't have a lot of money to spend, there are some fantastic ways to stick to a budget.

Kitchen planners are keen to encourage their clients to choose the every best materials, but that can lead to a project quickly spiralling out of control (fiscally speaking), but we've come across some brilliant ways to get the designer kitchen you want, for less.

Take a look and see if any of these ideas offer the right mix of style and cost-effectiveness for your new cooking space!