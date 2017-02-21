Your browser is out-of-date.

Money-saving ideas for planning a kitchen

Cocina pequeña estilo IKEA, EMS interiorismo EMS interiorismo Industrial style kitchen
Installing a new kitchen in your home can be a costly endeavour, but if you don't have a lot of money to spend, there are some fantastic ways to stick to a budget. 

Kitchen planners are keen to encourage their clients to choose the every best materials, but that can lead to a project quickly spiralling out of control (fiscally speaking), but we've come across some brilliant ways to get the designer kitchen you want, for less. 

Take a look and see if any of these ideas offer the right mix of style and cost-effectiveness for your new cooking space!

1. Melamine cabinets with a granite worktop

homify Mediterranean style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Real wood cabinets quickly send kitchen costs rocketing, but the beautiful melamine designs out there now offer all the style of natural wood with none of the price tag.

Add a granite worktop and the overall look will be classic and elegant.

2. Accessorise with budget tiles

Casa Mirasol, ESARCA ESARCA Mediterranean style kitchen Granite Grey
ESARCA

ESARCA
ESARCA
ESARCA

Subway tiles are so popular at the moment, which means they're freely available in budget home improvement stores.

Creating a stylish subway tile splashback won't break the bank, but will create the high-end designer look you crave.

3. The look of marble for less

Trabajos, ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&R) ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&R) Modern kitchen
ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&amp;R)

ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&R)
ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&amp;R)
ANDIAMO (INVERSORA L&R)

Marble always looks phenomenal but, boy oh boy, does it come with a hefty price tag! 

You can get the natural stone gorgeousness for less by choosing glittering granite instead and nobody will be any the wiser.

4. Corian worktops are cost-effective and easy to maintain

Casa RK, AG Arquitectura AG Arquitectura Classic style kitchen
AG Arquitectura

AG Arquitectura
AG Arquitectura
AG Arquitectura

Corian is a fantastically cost-effective worktop material and it's so easy to maintain you won't need to replace it for decades.

Choose a neutral design and you might get away with only installing it once in your kitchen's lifetime!

5. Laminate cupboards will lower costs significantly

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're keen to hone in on the natural wood cabinet look and melamine isn't for you, how about laminate versions instead? 

Technically, they give you wood cabinets, but for a fraction of the cost.

6. Concrete worktops look amazing

Cocina pequeña estilo IKEA, EMS interiorismo EMS interiorismo Industrial style kitchen
EMS interiorismo

EMS interiorismo
EMS interiorismo
EMS interiorismo

Concrete worktops are more than just cost-effective, they're fantastically en vogue as well. 

A great way to capture an industrial aesthetic, they're cheap and easy to make, which means you can divert more funds elsewhere, such as towards your appliances.

7. Do away with cupboard doors

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

This makes such good sense.

Instead of forking out for a myriad of expensive cabinet doors, do away with them totally and just have blank spaces filled with wicker storage baskets. 

The aesthetic will be incredible and the cost, minimal.

8. Choose a smooth and simple worktop

Puerta de Alcala, Toren Cocinas Toren Cocinas Modern kitchen
Toren Cocinas

Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas

There are a host of fantastic budget worktops options out there if you take the time to look, and we think that a DIY store is your best bet. 

Acrylic styles are easy to keep clean and in tip top condition. Plus, if you keep an eye out for discount codes, you could grab a real bargain!

9. Make your own island

CASA "PICCOLA ITALIA", SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun Built-in kitchens Wood Wood effect
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

Kitchen islands can be one of the most expensive, but also most coveted, kitchen additions so it can be hard to let go of your desire for one. 

You don't have to… if you make your own from an off-cut of worktop and some simple wooden supports!

10. Integrate your hob to save space

Proyecto de Residencia en Acero, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Eclectic style kitchen
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Freestanding cookers can be a great idea, but have you seen how expensive they are? 

Integrated hobs are a far more cost-effective way to get a reliable heat source in your kitchen and they also happen to look sleek and contemporary.

11. Choose a simple sink

PLANTA BAJA Y JARDÍN, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Mediterranean style kitchen Marble Beige
Superficie Actual

Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

It's so easy to get carried away when buying your kitchen accessories, but that's when the costs really start to mount.

We suggest sticking to a simple, classic and cheap stainless steel sink as it will never date and will be surprisingly low-cost.

12. Use wallpaper instead of expensive wall finishes

homify Modern kitchen Textile Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

There are some fantastic feature wall materials out there but they cost an arm and a leg. 

Specialist kitchen wallpaper, which is resistant to moisture, will give you a stunning aesthetic, an easy to clean surface and leave you with money to spare!

How did you save money when planning your kitchen?

