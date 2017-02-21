Modern garden fencing ideas

Garden fencing might not set your heart on fire yet, but when you consider what a great opportunity it presents for one-upping your neighbours, we think you'll start to get a little more excited about it!
It's not just about getting one over on those who live closest to you though, as any gardener will tell you that the perfect fence can finish a garden and add a level of security like nothing else.
If you're ready to be the envy of the neighbourhood, come with us now as we give you some top tips for making your garden fencing that little bit more special.
A quick and easy way to set your fencing apart from everyone else's is to give it a coat of bold paint.
Choose a hue that works well with your home's façade and you'll have a cohesive look, while also protecting the fence. It's a win-win!
It's been a long time since picket fencing was the only option so, if you like your home details to be a bit more eclectic and unusual, you could choose a fence style that has a funky pattern.
It's unlikely anyone else will have the same one!
We think this is a great idea for a family garden.
Give your fence a coat of neutral paint as a good backdrop and then rope in everyone else to come and paint a fun and personal mural with you. Kids will love getting involved!
Any fence can look significantly better if you train some climbing plants to grow up and over it.
Make sure you keep yours well-trimmed to maintain a neat and beautiful look, without upsetting your neighbours.
If you prefer to be able to move your greenery around more freely, potted plants and hanging planters are a fantastic way to give garden fencing a little more life and personality.
You could even grow some herbs, or strawberries!
We've been focusing a lot on wood, but you don't have to be constrained to using that as your fencing material.
For fencing that has something extra, you could look at more unusual options, such as gabions (as seen here). It might be worth running your ideas past your neighbours first though.
We are huge fans of effective garden lighting, as it can set the exact ambience and tone you want, plus, it makes your fencing look incredible!
Hang lanterns or fairy lights from the fence and it will burst into life every time the sun goes down.
