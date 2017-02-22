Modern stone ideas for gardens

Natural stone is such a wonderful material and has a variety of applications, but we think it always looks perfectly seated in your garden.
Matching the surroundings so well, it offers texture, stunning tones and a real dose of organic style. Ask any gardener and they'll tell you the same. The question is, how can you use it to good effect?
Naturally, you don't want to just add stone for the sake of it, so we've come up with some fantastic ways to use stone in your outdoor space and think you'll agree each of these ideas will transform your garden for the better.
Let's take a look!
Whether you choose to clad a wall of your house or a separate garden wall, natural stone is a fantastic way to add some rich tones and texture to your outdoor space.
This is a job even the most inexperienced home improvement enthusiasts could manage as the undulations of the material will cover up any errors.
Having usable garden paths is vital, otherwise you'll struggle to access all your plants when it comes to weeding and maintenance.
A simple yet effective style to embrace is crazy-paving. Shards of natural stone fit together like a jigsaw and are set in place with cement. Easy!
If you have an entrance to your garden, you can make so much more of it if you build it in stone.
This beautiful archway makes the transition from the front to back garden much more ceremonial and can't you just picture some fairy lights making this area shine?
No garden is really complete unless you have a sociable spot you can enjoy some down time and a patio is perfect for just that.
Whether you opt to have outdoor furniture or not, a natural stone patio will add so much style and character to a garden. You can also personalise the design!
Gardens look incredible when they're laid out over multiple levels and they have a certain high-end dynamic.
You can quickly and easily create multiple levels by building stone steps and platforms (or even raised planter beds) and the impact will be fantastic.
We all want our homes and gardens to be havens of safety and privacy, and nothing makes a space feel more secure than rugged stone walls.
This might be a job for a master craftsman—especially if you're keen to use something like flint—so factor this into your budget.
Anybody can buy garden furniture, but have you ever thought about using natural stone to create beautiful built-in seating?
This fantastic example is just the ticket, offering a marvellous outdoor party potential and, with wooden benches, there's an organic feel to the whole set up.
Natural stone is the best material to use when you want to build a statement water feature in your garden.
It looks beautiful, has a natural propensity to maximise water flow and will make for a really eye-catching focal point in your outdoor space.
If you want to make your garden special and a little bit different, we'd love you to consider gabion walls.
So striking and strong, they're a wonderful alternative to standard fencing or unimaginative walls and can add to any style of garden, from modern to traditional!
Now for something a bit different.
We like to think most of us would love a pizza oven in our garden (it can't be just us, surely?) and here, you can see natural stone and clay making for a stunning installation. Rustic, eye-catching and downright delicious, this might be our favourite use of natural stone yet!
