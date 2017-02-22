Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern stone ideas for gardens

homify
Natural stone is such a wonderful material and has a variety of applications, but we think it always looks perfectly seated in your garden.

Matching the surroundings so well, it offers texture, stunning tones and a real dose of organic style. Ask any gardener and they'll tell you the same. The question is, how can you use it to good effect? 

Naturally, you don't want to just add stone for the sake of it, so we've come up with some fantastic ways to use stone in your outdoor space and think you'll agree each of these ideas will transform your garden for the better.

Let's take a look!

1. As wall cladding

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whether you choose to clad a wall of your house or a separate garden wall, natural stone is a fantastic way to add some rich tones and texture to your outdoor space. 

This is a job even the most inexperienced home improvement enthusiasts could manage as the undulations of the material will cover up any errors.

2. As a crazy-paving path

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

Having usable garden paths is vital, otherwise you'll struggle to access all your plants when it comes to weeding and maintenance.

A simple yet effective style to embrace is crazy-paving. Shards of natural stone fit together like a jigsaw and are set in place with cement. Easy!

3. To mark an entrance

Jardines en campo de golf, Tropico Jardineria
Tropico Jardineria

Tropico Jardineria
Tropico Jardineria
Tropico Jardineria

If you have an entrance to your garden, you can make so much more of it if you build it in stone. 

This beautiful archway makes the transition from the front to back garden much more ceremonial and can't you just picture some fairy lights making this area shine?

4. To create astonishing patios

Jardín Nepantla, Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

No garden is really complete unless you have a sociable spot you can enjoy some down time and a patio is perfect for just that. 

Whether you opt to have outdoor furniture or not, a natural stone patio will add so much style and character to a garden. You can also personalise the design!

5. To add a few different levels

Wednesday House Aralia
Aralia

Wednesday House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Gardens look incredible when they're laid out over multiple levels and they have a certain high-end dynamic. 

You can quickly and easily create multiple levels by building stone steps and platforms (or even raised planter beds) and the impact will be fantastic.

6. To increase security

Piedra Laja, Piedra Serena
Piedra Serena

Piedra Serena
Piedra Serena
Piedra Serena

We all want our homes and gardens to be havens of safety and privacy, and nothing makes a space feel more secure than rugged stone walls. 

This might be a job for a master craftsman—especially if you're keen to use something like flint—so factor this into your budget.

7. As custom furniture pieces

Progetto Giardino, Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design

Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design

Anybody can buy garden furniture, but have you ever thought about using natural stone to create beautiful built-in seating? 

This fantastic example is just the ticket, offering a marvellous outdoor party potential and, with wooden benches, there's an organic feel to the whole set up.

8. As an eye-catching water feature

Natural stone pond Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

Natural stone pond

Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

Natural stone is the best material to use when you want to build a statement water feature in your garden. 

It looks beautiful, has a natural propensity to maximise water flow and will make for a really eye-catching focal point in your outdoor space.

9. As beautiful gabion walls

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

If you want to make your garden special and a little bit different, we'd love you to consider gabion walls.

So striking and strong, they're a wonderful alternative to standard fencing or unimaginative walls and can add to any style of garden, from modern to traditional!

10. To build the ultimate pizza oven

Backofen, wohnfeuer
wohnfeuer

wohnfeuer
wohnfeuer
wohnfeuer

Now for something a bit different.

We like to think most of us would love a pizza oven in our garden (it can't be just us, surely?) and here, you can see natural stone and clay making for a stunning installation. Rustic, eye-catching and downright delicious, this might be our favourite use of natural stone yet!

For more cool garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Pergola ideas for British gardens.

​Building a small extension in the garden
How would you love to add natural stone to your garden?

