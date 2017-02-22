Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern ways to light your walls

homify Rustic style walls & floors Chipboard Brown
Making your interior walls really special doesn't end with a beautiful finish or some statement wallpaper, because it's all about lighting too. It makes sense when you think about it! Why take the time to create stunning walls, if you're not going to show them off to their full potential? 

Interior designers know that lighting your well-thought out walls is a great way to make them more than just an architectural feature, as they can almost become art in their own right, thus negating the need for any extra décor touches. 

If you don't believe us, just take a look at these fantastic examples!

1. Add a row of wall lights

TODO PARA LA DECORACIÓN EN PIEDRA /MÁRMOL, D&L Stonedel
This brick-effect cladding looks already beautiful, but add in a row of warm wall lights and it absolutely comes to life. Talk about creating a cosy atmosphere!

2. Use sunken ceiling lights

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS
Accessorising a wall niche with stunning slate is a great way to make your walls more interesting, but include some spotlights in the ceiling as well and you'll really highlight all those pretty rust tones.

3. From the bottom up

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño
Floor lighting is becoming increasingly popular and we can see why! 

When you have a beautiful, glittering wall finish in place, using uplighters to pick out the fabulous tones and nuances is a great idea. They work so well in hallways!

4. Recessed wall lights

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos
How amazing is this dark and brooding wall? Even more so, with some niche lighting! 

Helping to make more of the lovely recess that offers easy art display potential, the LED lighting helps to illuminate the high-end finish.

5. Use standard lamps

homify Rustic style walls & floors Chipboard Brown
Standard lamps are great for more than just reading, as you can place them next to your favourite wall and let the warm illumination dance over the surface. 

Ideal for things like exposed brick walls, standard lamps are even more special as you can move them around.

6. Ceiling strip lights work well

homify
We're seeing more and more statement ceilings coming into interior home design these days and the versions that have integrated strip lighting really excite us, because they can highlight amazing feature walls with ease!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Reflect light with mirrors

700, URBN
Now here's a fantastic way to make more of a feature wall.

Add a mirror and not only can you reflect the finish you've created, you can also help to keep natural and artificial light flowing around and reflecting off the surfaces.

8. Sporadic floor lighting

RESIDENCIA SAVOTINO, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
If you liked the idea of floor lighting but having spotlights in your floor seems a little strange, how about adding just a few and shrouding them in pretty pebbles? 

You don't need too many to make a big impact and by disguising them, they'll have a more impressive effect when lit!

9. Hanging pendulum lights

Departamento , Alejandra Zavala P.
This is a great idea for kitchens as you can get extra breakfast bar task lighting, illuminate a stunning worktop and bring extra attention to a feature wall, all with the help of pendulum lights.

That's a lot of bang for your buck and we can imagine a mosaic splashback wall would really soak up the light!

10. Cut-out wall panels

Casa Tierra , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
When you want to make your walls shine, maybe you should think about being a bit more literal? 

This wall, with cut-out details for light flow, is really eye-catching and striking, not to mention beautifully bright. You can't take your eyes off it!

11. Coloured LED bulbs

Lounge Club Diez, Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
If you want to make more of your walls but like your finishes simple, you can use lights to add interesting features. Coloured LED bulbs will create different moods at the flick of a switch and make your walls so changeable.

12. Maximise the natural light

Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
We've spoken a lot about artificial light, but natural daylight can be your best friend when it comes to highlighting inspired interior design choices. 

Open up your blinds and curtains and really let your feature walls be enveloped by the sun; they'll look incredible!

13. Art task lighting

homify Rustic style walls & floors Chipboard Brown
Don't skimp on the lighting if you've decided to make more of your walls by adding a wealth of art. Wall-mounted task lighting can bring hung art to life, making sure all eyes are firmly on it!

14. Layered lighting options

Design House 2014, Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Interior designers are always reminding us that a layered approach to lighting is key to highlighting beautiful features and here, you can see just how effective a few lamps can be. 

Every painted or accented surface is shining bright, capturing our full attention!

15. Go without lampshades

Eráldica Diseño , ERÁLDICA
If you're looking for a simple, cheap and effective way to make more of your walls, how about going without lampshades?

You'll allow far more light to scatter over large wall surfaces, ensuring all eyes are drawn to the area.

For more lighting inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 bright ideas for your hallway lighting.

Removing stains from decking
Which of these ideas flipped your style switch?

