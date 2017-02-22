Modern ways to light your walls

Making your interior walls really special doesn't end with a beautiful finish or some statement wallpaper, because it's all about lighting too. It makes sense when you think about it! Why take the time to create stunning walls, if you're not going to show them off to their full potential?
Interior designers know that lighting your well-thought out walls is a great way to make them more than just an architectural feature, as they can almost become art in their own right, thus negating the need for any extra décor touches.
If you don't believe us, just take a look at these fantastic examples!
This brick-effect cladding looks already beautiful, but add in a row of warm wall lights and it absolutely comes to life. Talk about creating a cosy atmosphere!
Accessorising a wall niche with stunning slate is a great way to make your walls more interesting, but include some spotlights in the ceiling as well and you'll really highlight all those pretty rust tones.
Floor lighting is becoming increasingly popular and we can see why!
When you have a beautiful, glittering wall finish in place, using uplighters to pick out the fabulous tones and nuances is a great idea. They work so well in hallways!
How amazing is this dark and brooding wall? Even more so, with some niche lighting!
Helping to make more of the lovely recess that offers easy art display potential, the LED lighting helps to illuminate the high-end finish.
Standard lamps are great for more than just reading, as you can place them next to your favourite wall and let the warm illumination dance over the surface.
Ideal for things like exposed brick walls, standard lamps are even more special as you can move them around.
We're seeing more and more statement ceilings coming into interior home design these days and the versions that have integrated strip lighting really excite us, because they can highlight amazing feature walls with ease!
Now here's a fantastic way to make more of a feature wall.
Add a mirror and not only can you reflect the finish you've created, you can also help to keep natural and artificial light flowing around and reflecting off the surfaces.
If you liked the idea of floor lighting but having spotlights in your floor seems a little strange, how about adding just a few and shrouding them in pretty pebbles?
You don't need too many to make a big impact and by disguising them, they'll have a more impressive effect when lit!
This is a great idea for kitchens as you can get extra breakfast bar task lighting, illuminate a stunning worktop and bring extra attention to a feature wall, all with the help of pendulum lights.
That's a lot of bang for your buck and we can imagine a mosaic splashback wall would really soak up the light!
When you want to make your walls shine, maybe you should think about being a bit more literal?
This wall, with cut-out details for light flow, is really eye-catching and striking, not to mention beautifully bright. You can't take your eyes off it!
If you want to make more of your walls but like your finishes simple, you can use lights to add interesting features. Coloured LED bulbs will create different moods at the flick of a switch and make your walls so changeable.
We've spoken a lot about artificial light, but natural daylight can be your best friend when it comes to highlighting inspired interior design choices.
Open up your blinds and curtains and really let your feature walls be enveloped by the sun; they'll look incredible!
Don't skimp on the lighting if you've decided to make more of your walls by adding a wealth of art. Wall-mounted task lighting can bring hung art to life, making sure all eyes are firmly on it!
Interior designers are always reminding us that a layered approach to lighting is key to highlighting beautiful features and here, you can see just how effective a few lamps can be.
Every painted or accented surface is shining bright, capturing our full attention!
If you're looking for a simple, cheap and effective way to make more of your walls, how about going without lampshades?
You'll allow far more light to scatter over large wall surfaces, ensuring all eyes are drawn to the area.
