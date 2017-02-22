Converting an attic into a bedroom

The space above your garage is ripe for a transformation and if you've never considered turning it into an extra bedroom before, you won't be able to think about anything else once you see this fantastic project!

With the help of a talented architect, you could repurpose wasted space as a handy guest suite, or even a bedroom for a surly teen who's too cool to live in the main house (in their opinion!), and it shouldn't cost you a huge amount.

Think of this as a fantastic way to extend your home on a budget, and you'll definitely see the value in a garage revamp.