Converting an attic into a bedroom

The space above your garage is ripe for a transformation and if you've never considered turning it into an extra bedroom before, you won't be able to think about anything else once you see this fantastic project!
With the help of a talented architect, you could repurpose wasted space as a handy guest suite, or even a bedroom for a surly teen who's too cool to live in the main house (in their opinion!), and it shouldn't cost you a huge amount.
Think of this as a fantastic way to extend your home on a budget, and you'll definitely see the value in a garage revamp.
This is clearly a fantastically-sized garage so, with all this storage space upstairs simply going to waste, it's no wonder an alternative plan was formulated.
With windows already in place, there's a lot that could be done with this amazing area!
With a plan to transform what was an empty garage storage loft into a master suite, the first step was to effectively divide the open-plan room.
Simple wooden studs and plasterboard walls were the obvious choice as they required little to no structural work to be undertaken and gave an instantly neat and tidy finish.
With plasterboard walls erected, all that was needed to make this a beautiful blank canvas was a perfunctory skim and a coat of bright white paint.
For such simple steps, the end result is spectacular, creating a swathe of seamlessly smooth and bright spaces. You can also now really appreciate the size of the area!
With the walls taken care of, the final task was to lay a beautiful floor and finish the space with some architrave. And what a difference it made here!
The choice of a natural wood floor was inspired, adding gorgeous warmth and a rich contrast to the white walls, while finishing the entire space off to a staggeringly high standard.
You'd never guess this was above a garage, would you?
With simple furniture and warm bedroom lighting added to this completed conversion, there's a cohesive and comfortable feel, ready to be enjoyed.
Despite being above a garage, the space has such a high-end feel and offers as much relaxation and luxury as any master bedroom in a regular house.
Taking the time to add in an en suite bathroom to this new bedroom was more than good sense, as it added significant practicality, self-contained consideration and luxury to the project.
The monochrome accents maintain the neutral themes perfectly and, we're not going to lie, the frilly shower curtain looks super cute here too!
