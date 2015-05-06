Ruins to riches: A piece of history is saved

The importance of protecting buildings with cultural and historical value is thankfully widely acknowledged. In protecting the properties which housed our ancestors, witnessed the passing of centuries, and saw the drastic transformation of our landscape, we protect our own heritage, and are able to access and understand our own history. However, sometimes, special buildings can 'slip through the cracks' and fall into a state of ruin. That is exactly what happened to today's property, before it was rescued and lovingly restored beyond its former glory by WT Architecture, in partnership with the new occupants.

'The White House' is located on the Hebridean Isle of Coll, and derives its name from the black houses which used to surround it, being typical to the island. Never one to conform, the updated and renovated version of The White House incorporates cutting edge design and a modern interior which is in stark contrast to the centuries-old exterior. The transformation of the property from a dilapidated ruin with no roof, to a contemporary family home, is quite extraordinary. Let's take a closer look at what this renovated 18th century house is like today.