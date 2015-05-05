West London lifestyle: Salvaging a lower ground floor flat

Holland Park is arguably one of London's most beautiful parks, with its semi-wild woodland, Japanese garden, and its orangery. The streets around the 50 acre park are lined with beautiful Victorian buildings and the popular shopping strips of Kensington High Street and Portobello Road. Close to the peaceful park is this historic Grade II Listed Building, which is home to a beautifully transformed lower ground floor apartment. The once neglected flat was dark, damp, and owning a typically poor layout. With the help of Flower Michelin, the new owners were able to completely turn around the once tired spaces, to become an elegantly modern and minimal home nestled below a historic building.
As with any lower ground floor apartment, their below street level location provides a discreet retreat from the busy streets of London. However, they do have their pitfalls: they can become damp, dark and noisy. To combat this, Flower Michelin had to do some careful planning.
As you can see, the once uninspiring flat is anything but damp, dark, and poorly configured. Being part of a listed building, a number of certain planning consents much be obtained, to ensure the exterior of the building is uninterrupted, amongst other things. The apartment was fully damp-proofed, internal walls were removed, and a new window installed to flood the new open plan living areas with light, and we now see a space that is perfectly suited to London life.
As with any apartment, especially smaller homes such as this one bedroom flat, space is at a premium, and smart storage solutions should always be at the forefront of their reconfiguration. To help reclaim as much floor space as possible, integrated joinery as well as discretely hidden large amounts of storage were key points of the new design. White is an age-old way to open up a space, and was used throughout to help give the occupants a feeling of spaciousness.
Despite its below street level location, the whole flat feels roomy and comfortable, something not achieved by many lower ground floor apartments. Maximising every inch of space, full-height bespoke cupboards were installed, giving the bedroom a streamlined look. Even the heater was recessed.
The ceilings were also adjusted to integrate recessed lighting, enhancing the sense of light, and acting as a runway to guide you throughout the different spaces of the home. Full-height mirrors enhance the bright feeling in the bathroom, bouncing the luminous white of the lighting and walls throughout the bathroom and hallway.
