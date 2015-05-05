Before & after: A dilapidated apartment gets a dramatic makeover

Today we're taking a detailed look at the impressive transformation of this building dating back to the 1940s, carried out by two former students of the Ecole Boulle, a prestigious school of fine arts and crafts, as well as applied arts, in Paris. It is through their interior architecture company, BuroBonus, that they exercised their talent and expertise to fully rehabilitate this run-down and sorry-looking building.

The street-facing façade has received a new balcony located above a former garage, and the inclusion of a new terrace has totally reinvented the courtyard. Open and bright, the interior space thankfully bears no resemblance to what it once was. And as you will undoubtedly notice, the terrace and the newly established court could easily be part of a luxury hotel or holiday home! So, it's off to the suburbs of Paris to discover just how this apartment went from totally shambolic to wonderfully chic.