Before & after: A dilapidated apartment gets a dramatic makeover

Today we're taking a detailed look at the impressive transformation of this building dating back to the 1940s, carried out by two former students of the Ecole Boulle, a prestigious school of fine arts and crafts, as well as applied arts, in Paris. It is through their interior architecture company, BuroBonus, that they exercised their talent and expertise to fully rehabilitate this run-down and sorry-looking building.
The street-facing façade has received a new balcony located above a former garage, and the inclusion of a new terrace has totally reinvented the courtyard. Open and bright, the interior space thankfully bears no resemblance to what it once was. And as you will undoubtedly notice, the terrace and the newly established court could easily be part of a luxury hotel or holiday home! So, it's off to the suburbs of Paris to discover just how this apartment went from totally shambolic to wonderfully chic.
We're starting the tour upstairs in the main bedroom. Here we see that the room was small with limited exposure to natural light. The two small windows are not practical or pretty, and give the room an outdated and unwelcoming air. This, in combination with the low ceiling, makes the room almost claustrophobic! Let's see how the interior architects have managed to redefine the space…
What a transformation! This beautiful bedroom suite embraces the beamed structure of the building to stunning effect. The works have greatly opened up the space, and the new windows have a big impact on the look and feel of the room, with plenty of natural light now flooding in. The space seems much larger and has a direct connection to the bathroom. We especially like the use of colour to divide the space: the deep indigo hue accentuates the majesty of the place.
Dark, stuffy and outdated, this living room certainly doesn't encourage us to relax or unwind. The tile floors are overly formal and make the room look and feel cold, while the layout and interior décor displays a combination of bad taste and a style which has long gone out of fashion! As you can tell, it was necessary to rethink the entire space.
It's amazing how the space has been transformed thanks to the team at BuroBonus. Simply by knocking down some walls and enlarging the openings, the ground floor seems much bigger and brighter. With no structural divides getting in the way, the ground floor encompassing the living room and kitchen now offers an impressive and enjoyable space for everyday use.
With the aim to utilise all available space and create a stronger relationship between the interior and the garden, the ground floor has been completely redesigned. The flow between the two areas means we can now take full advantage of the courtyard as an extension of the property. The courtyard, living room, kitchen and dining room connect seamlessly for maximum comfort and practicality.
Here the cluttered yard will be converted into a superb terrace with a timber balcony. The line of sight will be completely open to provide light to the spacious ground floor. Additionally, The existing windows will be removed and replaced with large, modern windows—a task long overdue!
As seen in the image, the dilapidated space in a state of neglect has been transformed into a privileged setting for relaxation and well-being. The small original windows have given way to large openings in landscape form, which are more conducive to contemplation indoors. The railings have been replaced with a thin metal structure, which is equally as safe as the bulky barrier from before, but looks much better and allows for greater transparency and a sense of openness.
The complete rehabilitation of the property has resulted in this beautiful terrace above the garage. Once grubby and dilapidated, it now resembles a scene from a postcard! Planters were even installed to bring life and colour to the terrace, and provide an opportunity for the owners to 'get back to nature' and do some gardening. An extension of the indoor living area, it provides that extra bit of space to make the home ideal for entertaining and socialising.
If you've enjoyed this project, we can recommend this article on the impressive transformation of a family home in the New Forest.