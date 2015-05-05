New lease of life for a Victorian workshop

On a quiet residential street in Harlesden, North London, sits an exclusive property sandwiched between two ordinary terraced houses. This house, despite owning the same red brick façade as the neighbouring properties, has a unique and interesting past that sets it apart. Constructed in the Victorian period, it was used as an industrial workshop for a number of years. The current owners fell in love with the property, confident of its potential to be the perfect family home, and so they enlisted renowned architects Flower Michelin to turn their vision into a reality.

The result is truly stunning, with minimalist interiors and a light-filled, flowing layout. The house reflects the style of the occupants, providing space to display their original art collections and one-of-a-kind pieces of reclaimed furniture, though it still retains its original industrial feel that makes it so special. Take a look and see for yourself…