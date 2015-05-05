Your browser is out-of-date.

New lease of life for a Victorian workshop

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
St Johns Avenue, Flower Michelin
On a quiet residential street in Harlesden, North London, sits an exclusive property sandwiched between two ordinary terraced houses. This house, despite owning the same red brick façade as the neighbouring properties, has a unique and interesting past that sets it apart. Constructed in the Victorian period, it was used as an industrial workshop for a number of years. The current owners fell in love with the property, confident of its potential to be the perfect family home, and so they enlisted renowned architects Flower Michelin to turn their vision into a reality. 

The result is truly stunning, with minimalist interiors and a light-filled, flowing  layout. The house reflects the style of the occupants, providing space to display their original art collections and one-of-a-kind pieces of reclaimed furniture, though it still retains its original industrial feel that makes it so special. Take a look and see for yourself…

A modest exterior

St Johns Avenue, Flower Michelin
From the first glimpse, we can tell this building has an industrial past. It's simple, stoic appearance looks suited to a commercial purpose, and the red brick is a clear giveaway of its Victorian heritage.  The flat roof is unusual, ensuring the house stands out from its other Victorian neighbours. The black framed windows are typical to a factory building of this period, and are the most striking feature we can see from the street. Despite being largely unadorned, and smaller than the neighbouring property, the house has an aesthetic guaranteed to turn heads. 

A space for concentration

St Johns Avenue, Flower Michelin
The white walls and desk in the office area are conducive to long periods of concentration, making it ideal for working from home. The main elements of the room form a blank canvas to which prints and books have been added, giving it a personal feel without looking crowded. This is an approach taken throughout the interior, as the occupants wanted to express their personalities and tastes by displaying their extensive collection of unique furniture and artwork around their home. 

Open plan living

St Johns Avenue, Flower Michelin
The polished concrete floor, which runs throughout the lower level of the home, references the industrial past of the building. The interiors are minimalist and maintain an industrial feel, though they possess a modern edge. Clean lines reign supreme, with no skirting or cornicing to the walls, no hinges visible on the doors, and no visible trims on the recessed lights. 

A modern bedroom

St Johns Avenue, Flower Michelin
The 3 bedrooms are located on the lower levels, where there are fewer windows: In fact, there were no windows in the two rear bedrooms. Naturally, a solution needed to found, and it was decided that rooflights were the best way to allow light and space into the rooms. The bedroom we can see here clearly benefits from plenty of natural light and appears bright and airy—you would never guess it was all down to a rooflight! 

Side by side

St Johns Avenue, Flower Michelin
The kitchen is separated from the open living area with an exposed brick partition wall, painted white to mirror the dominant colour scheme. The brick wall is a key design features which makes another clear reference to the history of the building. Again, the space is ordered and refined, with no clunky additions interrupting the line of sight. The appliances are well integrated for a streamlined look. The reclaimed timber floor provides a stark contrast to the white kitchen, and introduces warm and rich tones which balances out the cool, pale colour scheme. 

Does the interior appeal to you? Let us know if you like the style of this modern home by leaving us a comment!

No, Thanks