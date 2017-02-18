​The Northolt home loft conversion

Today on homify 360°, we travel to north-west London where a family home in Northolt gained some extra space in the form of a loft conversion (which also included the complete refurbishment of the existing bathroom and roof).

With living space being at a premium, this conversion was more of a ‘need’ than a ‘want’, which is why the professionals were called in to help give the family that extra room they desperately required. The brief was to design a loft space that provided optimum functionality whilst remaining as spacious as possible.

Fast-forward to 12 weeks later to a brand-new loft and a very impressed family who now have a usable living space for whenever guests decide to spend the night.

Let’s take a look…