​The Northolt home loft conversion

Today on homify 360°, we travel to north-west London where a family home in Northolt gained some extra space in the form of a loft conversion (which also included the complete refurbishment of the existing bathroom and roof).
With living space being at a premium, this conversion was more of a ‘need’ than a ‘want’, which is why the professionals were called in to help give the family that extra room they desperately required. The brief was to design a loft space that provided optimum functionality whilst remaining as spacious as possible.
Fast-forward to 12 weeks later to a brand-new loft and a very impressed family who now have a usable living space for whenever guests decide to spend the night.
Let’s take a look…
Of course the project involved significantly more than just adding some new indoor space.
This conversion included changes to the exterior surfaces of the property as well – the most notable being the installation of a new fibreglass roof along with a new set of windows and skylights to give the loft a boost of natural light.
The new loft saw a sloping design on the one side, and a very prim and proper level style on the other (clad in a rustic-red hue which combine quite nicely with the roof shingles).
But just what transpired on the inside? Only one way to find out…
A new bedroom was gifted to the family, which adds so much potential in terms of space and functionality. Notice the striking monochrome style of the colour palette, enhanced perfectly by the inclusion of hot-pink textiles.
But of course we all know that a bedroom is much more than simply a bed…
… which is why adequate space was included for storage as well – perfect for when guests overnight and need a bit of room for their suitcases or to hang up their clothing.
But a bedroom is not the only room that this loft afforded the family. See that wooden door on the right?
It leads to an en suite bathroom which, although not the biggest in the whole world, provides all the required touches (in a very sleek and modern design, mind you).
A vanity with sink, although not visible here, was also included, ensuring that this little space is quite perfect for all things relating to cleansing!
