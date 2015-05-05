Regal country living: Dream refurbishment in Sussex

Since it was constructed in 1939, The Red House on the coast in Sussex had remained virtually unchanged until now. With only some minor updating in the 1960s, the near 80 year old home which lies in an Area of Outstanding Beauty was in need of reconfiguration to keep up with the needs of contemporary families. With a brief to greatly extend the house at ground level and create a family home that centred around the kitchen, Giles Jollands Architects were brought in to drastically redefine how the family utilises the spaces in their home.
By extending the home into the existing garage, and the addition of two new conservatories, the size of the home has greatly increased to become what we see today. Let's take a small tour around this elegantly British home.
Parts of the coast of Sussex are known for their unique white chalk cliffs, with the world famous White Cliffs of Dover not too far away. Incorporating the natural beauty of the area and a better relationship with the outdoors were also a priority for the family, so a complementary update of the garden was undertaken to include more flowerbeds, as well as the addition of an outdoor pool.
Here we see the two new conservatories, new gardens and new wing that extended into the old garage to the right. This now houses a study, games room, and home office. Adjacent is a new pergola used to house the family's boat.
They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, and this notion certainly rings true in this home, both literally and figuratively. The new spatial arrangement of the ground floor uses the kitchen as the centre of the design, with the dining areas and conservatories spreading from this part of the home. The natural elements that surround the property have been brought inside; fresh flowers, natural colour tones, and timber reign supreme throughout.
Upstairs you will find more intimate and cosy living areas, centred around this small but delightful at-home library and light well, to help distribute light through all areas of the house.
The detail of the new wing of the home drew on the character of a traditional, rural English country house, as well as the existing vernacular of the house. The resulting mix is one of red brick and a more traditional stone, the perfect pairing for a home surrounded by lush gardens and a vast landscape.
As well the extensions and reconfiguration of the existing structure, a new pool was also installed adjacent to the home. Unbeknownst to most, a ground source heat pump was installed below ground to heat the house and pool. Not sure what a ground source heat pump is? Also referred to as a geothermal heat pump, it's a central heating and cooling system that transfers heat to or from the ground. These ingenious pumps use the earth as a heat source, and a heat sink during winter, to greatly reduce a homes carbon footprint and heating costs.
