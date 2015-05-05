Regal country living: Dream refurbishment in Sussex

Since it was constructed in 1939, The Red House on the coast in Sussex had remained virtually unchanged until now. With only some minor updating in the 1960s, the near 80 year old home which lies in an Area of Outstanding Beauty was in need of reconfiguration to keep up with the needs of contemporary families. With a brief to greatly extend the house at ground level and create a family home that centred around the kitchen, Giles Jollands Architects were brought in to drastically redefine how the family utilises the spaces in their home.

By extending the home into the existing garage, and the addition of two new conservatories, the size of the home has greatly increased to become what we see today. Let's take a small tour around this elegantly British home.