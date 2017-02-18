​A beautifully modernised 1930s home

Like every decade, the 1930s also included a unique collection of architectural- and design elements, like the fact that the Art Deco decorative style was at its peak in the early 1930s. And that this time period also saw a significant increase in the number of flats or apartments built.
But why the reminiscing about that golden age of architecture? For today’s discovery here on homify 360° sees a house designed in the 1930s style, yet don’t despair – this is a retro structure with some modern infusion to make it very stylish and comfortable for the 21st century family.
Thus, it provides the best of both worlds: modern home design techniques with a handful of other contemporary inventions, yet a nostalgic and homey ambience of a time period long ago.
Let’s take a (stylish) trip down memory lane!
Although this house was not really built in the 1930s, it does a tremendous job of flaunting a classic image. And why shouldn’t it, seeing as there’s quite a resurgence in these old-style houses’ popularity?
Yes, more and more people are longing for that cosy and homey atmosphere of old-style architecture and design, especially with seemingly every second home being designed in cutting-edge contemporary style these days.
Although the rear façade flaunts the same building materials as the front (red brick, dark-stained wooden planks and a thatched roof), it is what’s located at the back that really surprises us.
Did you expect a spacious lawn? A beautiful garden? Well, how about a quaint little deck that leads out onto a pond? The ideal spot to have a relaxing sit-down and enjoy the fresh air and calming waters!
Once inside, we are torn on which style has the upper hand. Are the interiors more modern or more vintage?
Well, that staircase seems to be a unique mixture between the two, while the floor tiles seem distinctly retro in appearance. However, the wall art show off their modern style with supreme precision as they inject a bit of bright colour into the space, which we just love!
What are your thoughts?
One look at the living room and we just want to lounge back in comfort and style – and why shouldn’t we, seeing as this space seems like the perfect spot to do it in?
Classy armchairs are a delightful throwback to yesteryear’s look, with a colour palette that is decidedly more modern. And don’t overlook the minimalist-style coffee table with its linear design which contrasts so effectively with the curvy styles of the chairs and sofa.
For the heart of the home, these interior designers decided to include touches of various styles (like they have done in the rest of the rooms as well).
We have the vintage floor tiles, cabinetry which reminds us of the country style, a very minimalist-looking extractor hood, modern ceiling pendants, and an old teapot. An eclectic look at its very best!
Whether you walk into this bathroom in the 1930s or the 2030s, you should feel right at home due to all the timeless touches.
Notice the elegant freestanding tub with legs dominating the one corner. Combine that with a floating sink (quite the minimalist/modern touch) and a wall mirror which seems to be straight out of the Baroque period, dress it all up neatly in a creamy colour palette, sprinkle in a little soft-glow lighting, and what do we have? This delightfully timeless bathroom, that’s what.
