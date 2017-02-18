​A beautifully modernised 1930s home

Like every decade, the 1930s also included a unique collection of architectural- and design elements, like the fact that the Art Deco decorative style was at its peak in the early 1930s. And that this time period also saw a significant increase in the number of flats or apartments built.

But why the reminiscing about that golden age of architecture? For today’s discovery here on homify 360° sees a house designed in the 1930s style, yet don’t despair – this is a retro structure with some modern infusion to make it very stylish and comfortable for the 21st century family.

Thus, it provides the best of both worlds: modern home design techniques with a handful of other contemporary inventions, yet a nostalgic and homey ambience of a time period long ago.

Let’s take a (stylish) trip down memory lane!