How to plan a painting project

Planning on painting that living room / kitchen / hallway? Regardless of what space and what area needs a touch-up, most of us simply grab a can of paint and a brush and get to work, seeing as there are much more fun things to do in life than painting a wall or ceiling.

However, skipping a few steps could lead to that paint job looking like a rushed job. Worse – it could lead to you having to do it all over again. Even worse still – it could put your health in danger. Suddenly spending some extra time on that painting project doesn’t seem so bad, does it?

So, let’s see what steps you need to take in order to achieve professional painting results.