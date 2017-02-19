​A modern West London home refurbishment

The location? West Drayton, Hillingdon. The project? A loft conversion and the internal refurbishment of a family home. The professionals in charge? The team of The Market Design & Build, a restoration and home renovation company in London.
After speaking with the family living in the home and taking all their unique requirements into consideration, a detailed plan and work schedule was drawn up to ensure that the project delivered the high standards that the company was known for.
The end result? An overjoyed family who was simply floored by the modern results that the design team achieved, who went above and beyond all expectations.
Let’s take a look at what they accomplished…
Having taken the time to understand what the project would entail and what the family wanted, the team started the build.
In order to maximise the amount of living space in both the loft and the existing floors, the experts created professional front- and rear elevations to ensure the project design was perfect before work started.
If there were three keywords to describe the project, they would be ‘light, bright and airy’. And even though the majority of the work in this project was focused on the loft conversion (clad in a rusty red colour to combine with the rest of the existing house’s brick façade), eye-catching touches can also be noticed in the rest of the house.
But first: the new loft space!
The loft space was designed to maximise a living area as both a bedroom and a study. Light-toned wooden floors combine exceptionally well with the white- and pastel hues splashed all over the new loft space, with brighter colours used for the furniture and décor pieces.
Consideration was also given to storage space, with additional cupboards installed to help utilise any unused legroom in the new loft conversion.
And of course there’s no denying the glowing appeal of lighting, both natural (streaming in through the double glass doors) and artificial (modern downlighters illuminating the entire room from the ceiling).
And what transpired on the ground-floor? A lot, it would seem!
The team of experts fully refurbished the downstairs bathroom and the open-plan living room. The living room is the main area the family uses for socialising and entertaining; therefore, plenty of natural light and space was a must for this project.
To ensure that a modern ambience was consistent throughout the property, the professionals also worked on updating the existing bedrooms during the refurbishment.
Here we see how an expert choice in colour results in the main bedroom flaunting an eye-catching look. The staircase leading to the new loft space can be seen in the background.
For the guest bedroom, a cool blue was chosen to contrast with the main bedroom’s hot-red focal wall.
But a bedroom/study was not the only area added to the new loft – a new bathroom suite was also part of the project, giving the extra bedroom a real sense of quality and luxury (not to mention functionality).
Oversized floor tiles, textured walls, an earthy colour palette, sleek finishes and a brand-new corner shower all ensure a contemporary touch to happily co-exist with the new bedroom.
Bravo, professionals!
