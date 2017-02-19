​A modern West London home refurbishment

The location? West Drayton, Hillingdon. The project? A loft conversion and the internal refurbishment of a family home. The professionals in charge? The team of The Market Design & Build, a restoration and home renovation company in London.

After speaking with the family living in the home and taking all their unique requirements into consideration, a detailed plan and work schedule was drawn up to ensure that the project delivered the high standards that the company was known for.

The end result? An overjoyed family who was simply floored by the modern results that the design team achieved, who went above and beyond all expectations.

Let’s take a look at what they accomplished…