Georgian townhouse conversion in Belgravia

First impressions really do matter, and the frontage of this rather grand Georgian townhouse hits just the right note. From the large windows to the ordered symmetry of the design, to the delicate details of the traditional balconies, the exterior is a graceful vision of British period charm. The duplex apartment that we are taking a tour around today is spread over two floors of this Grade II Listed Building, providing plenty of living space for the lucky occupants. However, it wasn't always such a happy story. The original footprint of the apartment was small compared to what one would expect from a building such as this. The small rooms were also lumbered with low ceilings which contributed to the cramped feeling inside. Of course, remodelling listed buildings is no mean feat as one must stick to rigid planning regulations, but thankfully, renowned architects Flower Michelin were happy to take on this challenge and realise the potential of this historical home. They drastically altered the layout of the apartment, creating a bigger and brighter space, and they undertook a full refurbishment. Want to see the finished result? Let's take a look…
Symmetry, beauty and precision meet our gaze as we look up at this stunning building. Located in the exclusive neighbourhood of Belgravia, the well kept exterior reflects the prestige of the area. The small details that reveal the history of this property have been enhanced by the freshly painted exterior and the continued maintenance carried out over the years. After all, if you owned a house like this, you would certainly feel obliged to take care of it to the highest standard!
White, minimalist interiors reign supreme in the newly renovated open plan living area. The rich tones of the wooden floorboards, which appear to be Mahogany, create a stark contrast to the walls and furniture, adding another dimension to the aesthetic of the room. The reconfigured layout encourages ease of movement, facilitates a social lifestyle, and allows for multitasking—an increasingly prominent requirement in this modern age.
This living room proves that a white colour scheme doesn't have to look plain. The room itself has some interesting characteristics which set it apart, including the staggered ceiling fitted with contemporary sky lights, and a dividing wall with recessed cubby holes for the TV and built-in book shelf. Splashes of soft purple have been introduced through the funky leather seats. The coffee table, which resembles a large, smooth pebble, is another quirky touch that brings some seaside charm to this city pad!
As we all know by now, less is more, and this is even more relevant when applied to smaller rooms that need some help to feel spacious and light. The bathroom boasts a stylish but simple design free of bulky fixtures that could interrupt the line of sight. The glass shower screen opens up the room, and avoids blocking out any precious light. The skylight above the shower is another smart addition that ensures the bathroom is as bright, welcoming and as cheerful as possible.
As you may have noticed, there are a lot of clean lines and sharp corners throughout this home, with a cubed sink in the bathroom, square cubby holes in the walls, and an array of symmetrical square prints along the wall in the main living area. Looking down from the top landing to the hallway, we can appreciate this design trait once again: this transitional area appears contained within strict lines, which both maximises floor space and creates a layered and dynamic visual effect.
If you've enjoyed this project, take a tour around this refurbished country home in Sussex .