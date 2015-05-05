With the summer fast approaching, it's time to think about how you're going to prepare your garden. The task can seem daunting at first, but the end rewards are certainly worth the effort. After all, there's nothing more enjoyable than sitting outside and watching the sun go down and sharing the evening with close friends and family. This is when the garden is transformed into a social area, overtaking the lounge and kitchen as the best spot for relaxing, cooking, and eating!
With that in mind, a fire pit is an essential in every garden, big or small. There are many modern, multi-functional designs to choose from, with the fire pit serving as both a heater and a grill, ensuring those barbecues are always a success! Enjoy the crackle, warmth, and soft glow of the fire as the temperature starts to drop and the night falls, and let the party continue into the early hours with these 5 fabulous fire pit ideas…
This tasteful fire pit is ideal for a more traditional, classical garden, as it blends in with the natural surroundings. Created by garden and landscape experts Lithic Fire, this particular design fits into small spaces, so it can be discreetly integrated into the garden landscape. It can also just as easily take centre stage, so that everyone is able to crowd around for some extra warmth when the sun goes down. Not only that, but you can also use it to cook all of your favourite barbecue foods, whether that's a veggie dish with grilled halloumi, or some succulent steaks and sausages.
This elegant design from Rivelin has a powder-coated stainless steel base and a granite top, and is decorated with handmade ceramic pebbles. Larger than your average fire pit, this is for those who are dedicated to a summer of hosting garden parties and barbecues, as once this features in your garden, you're going to want to show it off at every opportunity!
For those who want to bring some classical design to their garden, look no further! This dainty but effective design from La Hacienda can instantly add traditional charm to any outdoor space, and is guaranteed to keep you toasty and cheerful for hours on end.
This example from Wood-Fired Oven is made with a supporting steel structure and round stone setting. It suits every outdoor setting and is both stylish and functional, with a closing disk that covers the combustion chamber, ensuring no residual material gets out in the event of wind or rain.
Made from thick steel with a bowl measuring 40cm in diameter and 14.5cm deep, the original Somerset fire pit is perfect for camping trips, picnics and festivals. The simple design is secure and easy to store when not in use, so if you're travelling to a campsite then it's the ideal fire pit for you. So, when you're planning a big outdoor event this summer, be prepared and ensure your guests are warm and happy all night long!
