Feng Shui tricks for the home

Don't go thinking Feng Shui is just a form of superstition as there's a reason why interior designers have been working alongside its principles for years.
Concerned with the flow of energy in a space, Feng Shui is actually a fantastic way to ensure easy movement and the right vibe in your home, but believers say it can do even more than that. If you follow the right tips, you could find you're actively drawing money into your home, as well as creating a beautiful and free-flowing layout.
You can't get better than that, so how about we let you in on all the top tips that you need?
If you want to encourage money to flow into your home, you need to make it appealing.
Literally speaking, your entrance should entice and draw positive energy and happiness towards it, so don't overlook the importance of creating a visually gorgeous and welcoming front door area.
When you start thinking about how positive energy and continuous flow is key to Feng Shui principles, it makes perfect sense that water will need to feature somewhere in your home.
Having an abundance of clutter will hamper positive energy from flowing around your home and drawing wealth towards it.
In fact, energy will be stopped dead in its tracks by trinkets en masse, so we suggest having a good clear out and only leaving things you really love out on show.
A clean kitchen is a positive and vibrant space, filled with Feng Shui goodness, so if you're prone to leaving dirty dishes in the sink, stop!
Always keep your surfaces clear and clean, throwing away any out of date food, to keep all that positive energy moving around and encouraging wealth to find you.
As well as having a declutter, you can have a serious clear out to open up your home to new wealth. If you're holding onto clothes, trinkets and appliances that you no longer use, want or need, your wealth is tied up in dead items.
So how about a clear out, with everything you don't need anymore being donated to charity? Put good energy out into the world and it will come back to you!
Injecting some of the right colour into your home can entice wealth into your life, but it's all about the hues you choose.
Red, violet and green are all positive shades that have been shown to help with Feng Shui energy flow and there's no limitation how you can use them, so your walls, furniture and textiles are all ripe for some colour!
We don't know the science behind it, but plants with round leaves or red flowers are thought to be amongst the most effective for drawing wealth into your home. However, injecting a little nature is always a great idea, regardless of the blooms.
Plants near doorways are ideal as they maintain a consistent flow of energy from room to room.
