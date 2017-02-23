Your browser is out-of-date.

Feng Shui tricks for the home

Herrero House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern houses
Don't go thinking Feng Shui is just a form of superstition as there's a reason why interior designers have been working alongside its principles for years. 

Concerned with the flow of energy in a space, Feng Shui is actually a fantastic way to ensure easy movement and the right vibe in your home, but believers say it can do even more than that. If you follow the right tips, you could find you're actively drawing money into your home, as well as creating a beautiful and free-flowing layout. 

You can't get better than that, so how about we let you in on all the top tips that you need?

1. Create an appealing entrance

Herrero House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern houses
08023 Architects

Herrero House

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

If you want to encourage money to flow into your home, you need to make it appealing.

Literally speaking, your entrance should entice and draw positive energy and happiness towards it, so don't overlook the importance of creating a visually gorgeous and welcoming front door area.

2. Make water a main feature

¿Quieres dar un toque especial a tu jardín?, Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa GardenAccessories & decoration
Slabon Forja Creativa

Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa

When you start thinking about how positive energy and continuous flow is key to Feng Shui principles, it makes perfect sense that water will need to feature somewhere in your home.

3. Say goodbye to clutter

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Having an abundance of clutter will hamper positive energy from flowing around your home and drawing wealth towards it. 

In fact, energy will be stopped dead in its tracks by trinkets en masse, so we suggest having a good clear out and only leaving things you really love out on show.

4. Keep your kitchen spotless

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style kitchen
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

A clean kitchen is a positive and vibrant space, filled with Feng Shui goodness, so if you're prone to leaving dirty dishes in the sink, stop!

Always keep your surfaces clear and clean, throwing away any out of date food, to keep all that positive energy moving around and encouraging wealth to find you.

5. Get rid of what you don't need

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
Canexel

Canexel
Canexel
Canexel

As well as having a declutter, you can have a serious clear out to open up your home to new wealth. If you're holding onto clothes, trinkets and appliances that you no longer use, want or need, your wealth is tied up in dead items.

So how about a clear out, with everything you don't need anymore being donated to charity? Put good energy out into the world and it will come back to you!

6. Don't overlook the importance of colour

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Injecting some of the right colour into your home can entice wealth into your life, but it's all about the hues you choose.

Red, violet and green are all positive shades that have been shown to help with Feng Shui energy flow and there's no limitation how you can use them, so your walls, furniture and textiles are all ripe for some colour!

7. Add some wealth-attracting plants

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style dining room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

We don't know the science behind it, but plants with round leaves or red flowers are thought to be amongst the most effective for drawing wealth into your home. However, injecting a little nature is always a great idea, regardless of the blooms. 

Plants near doorways are ideal as they maintain a consistent flow of energy from room to room.

For more Feng Shui tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Experimenting with Feng Shui in the bedroom.

Have you tried Feng Shui in your home?

