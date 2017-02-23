How to make plasterboard walls?

It's all very well having the materials you need, but the tools you use are also vital. You can't simply use any old saws and files, as most will be too coarse for the delicate plasterboard.

Here's a prescriptive list of tools to invest in:

• Plasterboard cutter - this will look like a large steak knife, with heavily serrated edges that can glide through plasterboard, unhindered.

• A variety of screwdrivers - you'll know whether you need cross or flat head versions as you'll have bought the screws you'll be using.

• Plasterers trowel and square - for easy application of the final skim coat.

• Spirit level - this is vital for ensuring your shelves and surfaces are perfectly square before you finish them.

• Files - it would be best to have a variety of files so you can find one with the perfect coarseness. Also try to find a few different shapes in case you get some fiddly corners to deal with!

• Soft broom - for removing debris from the walls ahead of the skim coat.

• Sponge - all plasterers will tell you that a sponge is crucial, so you can keep your material wet and easy to work with, while also mopping up any mess.