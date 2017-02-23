Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Expert home staging for sale

press profile homify press profile homify
Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
Loading admin actions …

Do you know why home staging is a vital skill to master? Because if you hope to sell a home at any point, you need to know you've done everything in your power to make a property look and feel like a home that will encourage potential buyers to become actual buyers.

Professional home stagers make it look so easy, turning an empty shell of a space into a viable home, but we've discovered some of their top tricks by looking at this amazing project! 

Let us show you how to inject some serious home design comforts into a blank building…

Before: Big but bare

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

White walls and an uncluttered space is a good starting point, but there's no way you could show potential buyers this space and expect them to make an offer.

After: Home sweet home

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Wow! Some wooden flooring and rented furniture have transformed what was a desolate room. It's all about those easy finishing touches; flooring, curtains and a light shade.

Before: Nothing to see here

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Literally, there's nothing to see here. 

The living room looks and feels like a large, pleasant space, but without any finishing touches, it's hard to picture spending time in here.

After: Simple yet stylish

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Hmmm, we think we can spot some IKEA furniture and accessories when we see them! 

It makes perfect sense though, as they're cheap and elegant, which is all you need. Adding a few simple touches, such as a rug, some vases and seating have made this look like a home.

Before: Basic balcony

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

It's a blessing to have a balcony, but if it's a little outdated, people won't be able to picture the benefits of it. 

It looks like a dumping ground here!

After: Pretty as a picture

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

A lick of paint, some pretty furniture and a few plants made this balcony look so much better. We bet potential buyers will be able to picture evenings spent out here, eating some delicious food.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Before: Hallway hell

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Don't underestimate the importance of you hallway. 

As the first space potential buyers will encounter, they can't be left like this!

After: Feature lighting

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

A lick of paint, some striking chandeliers and a handy coat rack have turned this empty hallway into a heavenly space that feels like home the second buyers step into it.

Before: Argh!

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Would you buy a home that had a bathroom like this?  Well, that's how other buyers will feel too. 

It's going to take a miracle to stage this well.

After: A dramatic improvement

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Replacing the sink and bath might have cost a little bit of money but it's cash well spent, as potential buyers will see this as something less they'd have to tackle.

Adding a few natural wood accents has also worked wonders to overshadow the terrible tiles.

Before: Barely an office

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Would you be able to walk into this room and see potential for a pretty and productive office space? 

We don't know if we would but, being such an enticing room, it's vital to ensure buyers can envisage how handy it would be.

After: Getting down to business

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

With a simple desk and some seating, this room has become another great reason to put an offer in on the house. 

The less potential buyers have to imagine a layout, the more they'll want to buy.

Before: You can't cook without a kitchen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

It's absolutely inexcusable to stage a home without a kitchen! While everyone has their own tastes in cabinets, seeing a viable layout is crucial.

After: A worthwhile investment

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Will it cost you some money to install a kitchen? Absolutely, but it's so worth it as a modern, clean and functional kitchen will always attract more buyers. 

homify hint: Don't forget that you can add the cost of the kitchen to your asking price to recoup it.

Before: A stretch of the imagination

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

This room is light, bright and well proportioned, but what could it be? 

Would potential buyers be willing to decorate or dictate a function here? No, you need to do it for them!

After: Bedroom beauty

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

After the kitchen and living room, a stunning master bedroom is the room that will help secure you some offers. If people can imagine relaxing and enjoying a space, they're more likely to buy it. 

As an added bonus, if you home stage successfully, you might find that potential buyers put an offer in for your furniture too!

Fore more tips on selling a home, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 essential tips to help sell your house.

​A luxury thatched-roof home
Can you now see the value in home staging?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks