Expert home staging for sale

Do you know why home staging is a vital skill to master? Because if you hope to sell a home at any point, you need to know you've done everything in your power to make a property look and feel like a home that will encourage potential buyers to become actual buyers.
Professional home stagers make it look so easy, turning an empty shell of a space into a viable home, but we've discovered some of their top tricks by looking at this amazing project!
Let us show you how to inject some serious home design comforts into a blank building…
White walls and an uncluttered space is a good starting point, but there's no way you could show potential buyers this space and expect them to make an offer.
Wow! Some wooden flooring and rented furniture have transformed what was a desolate room. It's all about those easy finishing touches; flooring, curtains and a light shade.
Literally, there's nothing to see here.
The living room looks and feels like a large, pleasant space, but without any finishing touches, it's hard to picture spending time in here.
Hmmm, we think we can spot some IKEA furniture and accessories when we see them!
It makes perfect sense though, as they're cheap and elegant, which is all you need. Adding a few simple touches, such as a rug, some vases and seating have made this look like a home.
It's a blessing to have a balcony, but if it's a little outdated, people won't be able to picture the benefits of it.
It looks like a dumping ground here!
A lick of paint, some pretty furniture and a few plants made this balcony look so much better. We bet potential buyers will be able to picture evenings spent out here, eating some delicious food.
Don't underestimate the importance of you hallway.
As the first space potential buyers will encounter, they can't be left like this!
A lick of paint, some striking chandeliers and a handy coat rack have turned this empty hallway into a heavenly space that feels like home the second buyers step into it.
Would you buy a home that had a bathroom like this? Well, that's how other buyers will feel too.
It's going to take a miracle to stage this well.
Replacing the sink and bath might have cost a little bit of money but it's cash well spent, as potential buyers will see this as something less they'd have to tackle.
Adding a few natural wood accents has also worked wonders to overshadow the terrible tiles.
Would you be able to walk into this room and see potential for a pretty and productive office space?
We don't know if we would but, being such an enticing room, it's vital to ensure buyers can envisage how handy it would be.
With a simple desk and some seating, this room has become another great reason to put an offer in on the house.
The less potential buyers have to imagine a layout, the more they'll want to buy.
It's absolutely inexcusable to stage a home without a kitchen! While everyone has their own tastes in cabinets, seeing a viable layout is crucial.
Will it cost you some money to install a kitchen? Absolutely, but it's so worth it as a modern, clean and functional kitchen will always attract more buyers.
homify hint: Don't forget that you can add the cost of the kitchen to your asking price to recoup it.
This room is light, bright and well proportioned, but what could it be?
Would potential buyers be willing to decorate or dictate a function here? No, you need to do it for them!
After the kitchen and living room, a stunning master bedroom is the room that will help secure you some offers. If people can imagine relaxing and enjoying a space, they're more likely to buy it.
As an added bonus, if you home stage successfully, you might find that potential buyers put an offer in for your furniture too!
