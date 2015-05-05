5 beautiful terraces

For many of us, even when we have the luxury of an outdoor terrace, space is still at a premium. This calm oasis is a great example of how you can achieve big things with a small amount of space. It's all about choosing the correct furniture, ensuring everything fits together in a complementary way, and introducing plenty of colour with only a border of potted plants or climbers.

This rubber floor could easily be slate or stone, and is another available option that you might not have considered before. Grey floor tiles will create a clean, sleek look, as you can see here, and light coloured garden furniture will help the area to appear larger and more open.

Hopefully these beautiful terraces have given you some inspiration for transforming your own