5 beautiful terraces

The garden terrace has a long history dating back centuries. Used as a viewing platform for ceremonial events in ancient Rome, and enjoyed by those with wealth and status, the now humble terrace used to be exclusive and out of reach for the majority. These days, we're lucky enough to have our own gardens and terraces where the whole family can congregate and enjoy the nice weather, where we can sit back and relax with a good book and a glass of wine, or simply grab five minutes of peace away from the hustle and bustle of a busy household. If you want some ideas on how to make the most of your garden terrace, then look no further than this selection of glamorous, modern designs…
This terrace in Fulham offers a place of tranquillity away from the constant rush of traffic and people, and the ever-present noise in the busy city. The design embraces cool grey tones for a soothing atmosphere, and offers the occupant a comfy spot to kick back and relax after a demanding day in the office. However, if the feeling of seclusion suddenly becomes too much, they can always take another look at the sweeping panoramic views across the city. When it's time to entertain, there's also an outdoor cooking area for whipping up a chef-worthy dinner.
This open plan dining area merges with the outdoor terrace, providing extensive space for entertaining and hosting dinner parties during the warmer months. Another terrace in a central London location, it boasts modern interiors and a subtle, understated grey colour scheme like the one we've just seen—clearly this a trend to catch on to! When it comes to your terrace, if you want a contemporary look that isn't too flashy, you really can't go wrong with wooden decking. As you can see from this image, it's a classic look that works well with modern furniture.
This terrace is special, as it's not part of a house, it's part of a truck which also looks like a castle! You can't really get more unique and outlandish than that, but even the quirkiest homes need a quiet spot for contemplation and relaxation. Take inspiration from the alternative seating option the occupants have chosen, and invest in a colourful hammock to give your terrace a chilled-out, holiday vibe.
If you want to introduce some warmth and a calm, pleasant ambience to your outdoor terrace, consider which lighting options are best suited to you. For a warm summer glow, this funky piece of garden furniture from landscape specialists IOTA Garden and Home LTD comes out on top, being both fun and functional. The Scoop planter is made from PE, which is a lightweight but ultra strong material, making it durable and frost proof.
For many of us, even when we have the luxury of an outdoor terrace, space is still at a premium. This calm oasis is a great example of how you can achieve big things with a small amount of space. It's all about choosing the correct furniture, ensuring everything fits together in a complementary way, and introducing plenty of colour with only a border of potted plants or climbers.
This rubber floor could easily be slate or stone, and is another available option that you might not have considered before. Grey floor tiles will create a clean, sleek look, as you can see here, and light coloured garden furniture will help the area to appear larger and more open.
Hopefully these beautiful terraces have given you some inspiration for transforming your own, but if you want to read up on some more garden ideas, take a look at these fabulous fire pit ideas.