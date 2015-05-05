An ultra-modern London home extension

While all homes should be functional, practical and organised, they can also be a piece of art in their own right. As with many older homes, the need for adaptation to suit modern family living is a priority for anybody considering an extension or renovation.

In the case of this modern family, both parents work from home; a trend becoming more and more popular. They wished to create a liveable home with two separate working spaces, with the final result being a non-conforming, anomalous home design. Dubbed the 'Cut And Frame House', one of the two working spaces was to be placed in the garden, in the form of a unique writing hut, with a complementary design to that of the newly renovated house.

Let's take a look how the expert architects at Ashton Porter went about adapting the home.