48 hour apartment makeover!

Do you ever feel that your apartment is due for some redecoration but you have a busy schedule? It's true that sometimes balancing the fast pace of the working life with social needs leaves little room to even attempt the simplest redecoration. Well, we are here to help! There are ways to change your modern cave in just a weekend.

You can lick a new paint on a wall, invest a few pounds on a new coffee table and dust off your craftsmanship skills. How long will it take to reorganise your bookshelves or hang a few paintings in the living room? Or pay a visit to a florist for some colourful pots? You shouldn’t dream away the wind of change for your apartment because of limited time. In less than 48 hours, with simple means, it can look as good as new.

Let’s see then 6 ways for a quick redecoration!