Glass doors- the perfect addition to your home

Now we take you to heart of Marlborough, Wiltshire to see Kingsbury Croft. The original house suffered from poor connections to the rear south facing garden so Designscape Architects devised a simple construction of the new extension, which comprises a galvanised metal frame and glazing to the garden elevations to maximise views and connections, whilst the external east elevation maintains privacy by continuing the existing boundary wall using handmade red bricks to match.

The great space is accessed via a new wide structural opening from the refurbished kitchen and also links an existing workshop with the rest of the house. A bay window at first floor level further enhances views out from the house, overlooking the green roof of the new garden room, planted with wild flowers, concealing the rooflight to the space below.