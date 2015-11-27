Glass doors- the perfect addition to your home

It's Friday evening, which can only mean one thing, right? Right! It's time for our weekly collection of our new favourite projects to appear on homify. Whether you like new build projects, extensions or renovations, we have a little bit of something to keep you all happy. So, without further ado…
We begin this week's round up with a remarkable expansive new structure, which contains a kitchen, living room and gymnasium. Smerin Architects turned the rear of this suburban west London Edwardian villa into a compelling composition of old and new approaches to using brickwork and glazing. The results are seriously impressive and you can explore more images, here.
Now we take you to heart of Marlborough, Wiltshire to see Kingsbury Croft. The original house suffered from poor connections to the rear south facing garden so Designscape Architects devised a simple construction of the new extension, which comprises a galvanised metal frame and glazing to the garden elevations to maximise views and connections, whilst the external east elevation maintains privacy by continuing the existing boundary wall using handmade red bricks to match.
The great space is accessed via a new wide structural opening from the refurbished kitchen and also links an existing workshop with the rest of the house. A bay window at first floor level further enhances views out from the house, overlooking the green roof of the new garden room, planted with wild flowers, concealing the rooflight to the space below.
This sublime creation is the work of one of our favourite professionals, The Bazeley Partnership. The project involved the design of a replacement conservatory for a Grade II Listed Manor house near Falmouth, Cornwall. The original Manor House was built in the early 1900s and featured a dated conservatory that had fallen into degradation
The client's brief was to create a contemporary conservatory to replace the existing outdated structure, which would fit the design of the extensive interior refurbishments that had recently taken place at the Manor House. The architect's response was to design a structural glass conservatory that sits in the footprint of the previous, outdated structure, whilst always working closely with conservation officers to create a sympathetic replacement design for the historically significant home.
Photography by Collingwood Photography.
This small studio, less than five metres across, was conceived as a circular pavilion in the garden of a photographer client of architects, Wildblood Macdonald. The site is on a north facing slope, looking across the lower Wharfe valley below. The studio was designed to take great advantage of these views by using panoramic curved glazing around a third of its circumference.
The brief was for an office-studio to enable the client to work in a quiet environment away from any distractions in the house. The physical parameters of the studio were set by the boundaries of the garden as well as building within the limitations of ‘permitted development’. The client wanted to use stone for the main walling material and the design was influenced by other curved stone buildings, particularly the Jerwood Centre in Grasmere, which also uses Lakeland slate and a metal roof.
We love it!
Our final favourite new project this week is a delightful single storey rear extension in New Malden, Surrey. The architects, planning consultants and interior designers on the project were Consultant Line Architects, who did a fantastic job, completing an internal renovation of an outdated home. The results, of which you can more here, speak for themselves: a sleek, contemporary exterior and a fresh, modern kitchen that's extremely practical and oozing with style!