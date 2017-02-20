Modern extension for a traditional Yorkshire house

For today’s homify 360°, we take a look at a private residence that required some extra space in the form of a contemporary extension. And where exactly was this new extension proposed? At the back of the house, forming part of the existing kitchen to provide a more open-plan space with adequate room for a large dining table and seating area.
The expert team behind this dream creation is architectural firm Wildblood Macdonald, who came up with a solution to style up the rather dated glazed link that connected the main house to the rear garage block.
Let’s see how they fared…
It’s not very hard to spot the new addition at the back of the house, as it flaunts quite the contemporary/minimalist look, which offsets strikingly with the more traditional architecture of the existing house.
Dark window frames were opted for to further offset with the lighter hues of the existing house’s doors and windows. However, the new extension fits beautifully into the rest of the structure, with a vast stone-clad patio connecting it to the house.
Even though the new addition has provided the house (and its inhabitants) with more indoor space, there is still adequate legroom left over in the garden – which is why floor-to-ceiling glazing was opted for to allow fresh garden views from the inside.
To enhance the modern details of the new structure, warm timber was used for the overhang, providing a firm contrast to the main house’s traditional design, as well as a link with the natural surroundings.
A quick look at the new seating area afforded by the new extension – and this is pure proof of how the glass doors allow garden views and an exquisite amount of natural lighting to flow indoors on a daily basis.
Notice how the dark-hued furniture go exceptionally well with the frames of the doors/windows, not to mention the contrast it provides with the lighter tones of the floors, walls and ceiling.
