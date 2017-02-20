Modern extension for a traditional Yorkshire house

For today’s homify 360°, we take a look at a private residence that required some extra space in the form of a contemporary extension. And where exactly was this new extension proposed? At the back of the house, forming part of the existing kitchen to provide a more open-plan space with adequate room for a large dining table and seating area.

The expert team behind this dream creation is architectural firm Wildblood Macdonald, who came up with a solution to style up the rather dated glazed link that connected the main house to the rear garage block.

Let’s see how they fared…