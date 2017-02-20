Renovating an Islington home's small balcony

The location? A private property in Courtauld Road. The brief? To increase the amount of space plus allow the resident to enjoy a bit more sun. The professionals behind this project? Collective Works, an architectural firm in London.
The experts started exploring different options to see what could be feasible in order to meet the client’s brief. In the end, they decided to design a little balcony / sun terrace, which not only added a little extra space to the house, but also afforded the client the opportunity to enjoy some outdoor relaxation.
Let’s see the end results…
At a mere 6 m², this terrace won’t walk away with any awards for being the most spacious or expansive, yet it certainly gets the job done in terms of views, fresh air and relaxation.
What a great place to lounge with a good book, get lost in one’s thoughts or just engage in a light soirée with a friend or two!
With cleverness and creativity, a lot can actually be accomplished in a small space.
Notice how the client opted for fold-up chairs and double-duty pieces (like a table which also helps with storage) to make the most out of the balcony’s limited legroom.
Is there any other material which offers the same homey charm and style as wood? That certainly had to be one of the reasons why this fantastic material was opted for to adorn the balcony flooring.
The new timber decking was designed to mimic both the interior floor leading out towards the balcony, as well as the bottom decking.
In order to make the terrace feel like an extension of the interiors, the transition from ‘inside’ to ‘outside’ had to be as fluent as possible. The decking is flush with the door threshold and runs in the same direction as the interior floorboards.
Staircase landings can be more than just circulation space.
In this case, not only does it make the terrace a bit larger when the door is opened wide, but it also serves as a small library and space for a handful of potted house plants.
